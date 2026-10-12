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Stephen A. Smith Says His Claims on Ex-NBA Star Iman Shumpert’s Divorce From Teyana Taylor Were 'Inaccurate,' Offers Apology

Stephen A. Smith
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith was contrite about repeating bad information.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

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Stephen A. Smith has apologized for repeating a doozy of a claim that actress Teyana Taylor received $25 million in cash and $10 million in property in her divorce from Iman Shumpert, while alleging the former NBA player received a paltry $2 million.

The outspoken commentator admitted in an episode of his "Culture Table" podcast that he repeated the claim off bad information.

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Source: STRAIGHT SHOOTER MEDIA AND STEPHEN A. SMITH / YOUTUBE

Smith addressed repeating false information on his YouTube show.

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Smith Repeated False Information About Taylor and Shumpert's Divorce

Photo of Smith said he repeated bad information.
Source: MEGA

Smith said he repeated bad information.

"In the interest of fairness, accuracy, and decency, I believe it's important to address what happened in connection with an October episode of the 'Culture Table' titled, 'Can men trust women with their finances?'" Smith said.

"During that episode, I stated that Teyana Taylor walked away from her divorce with $25 million, $10 million in properties, luxury cars, and other assets, while Iman Shumpert, her ex-husband, was left with approximately $2 million and nowhere to live," he continued. "Those statements were inaccurate and I want to sincerely apologize to both Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor."

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Smith Says Taylor Corrected Him

Photo of Taylor corrected Smith personally.
Source: MEGA

Taylor reached out to correct Smith personally.

According to Smith, he got the information from quotes spreading around social media, incorrectly attributed to Shumpert. Taylor was the one who corrected him.

"I personally spoke to Teyana Taylor who verified herself that the information circulating out there is patently false," Smith said. "We didn't meet the standard here."

He continued: "I personally take pride in delivering product in the highest quality and that includes understanding that reports or statements made multiple times does not make it true. To Iman and Teyana, my sincere apologies sincerely. I respect the h--- out of both of y'all."

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Taylor and Shumpert Were Married for 8 Years

Photo of Taylor and Shumpert divorced in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Taylor and Shumpert divorced in 2024.

Teyana and Shumpert were married from 2016 to 2024, and the pair share two children. The stars were the subject of two reality shows, Teyana and Iman and We Got Love, both of which covered their home life as they built their careers and brands.

Teyana went on to star in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, winning a Golden Globe for her performance.

After his 11-year NBA career, Shumpert transitioned into being an NBA analyst, with Smith praising how both of them have built their careers.

Photo of Smith has given several apologies lately.
Source: MEGA

Smith has given several apologies lately.

Smith has put his foot in his mouth often lately. Before his flub regarding Taylor and Shumpert, the sports analyst derided former Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson for retiring mid-season, who said he was prioritizing his mental health.

After the team struggled in its first four games, Smith said, "Now [Johnson] sat up there, one of the all-time greats on the offensive line, and what he do? He went like this: 'You know what, I'm gonna call it quits.'"

Smith walked back the comments saying, "My intent was joking about the Eagles. Bottom ​line is this: It doesn't matter what my intent was; it's how it's perceived. I messed up."

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