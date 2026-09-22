Stephen Amell Reveals He Moved His Family to the Beach While Filming 'Baywatch': 'It Was Like Summer Camp'
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET
Stephen Amell recently turned a work assignment into a full-blown family getaway, thanks to Baywatch's production schedule.
"It was really cool because it's one of those opportunities, like, as a family, it was like summer camp where you go on an adventure," Amell told Us Weekly about moving to the beach.
The Family Stayed Until Filming Wrapped
Amell, who plays Hobie Buchannon in Fox's upcoming Baywatch reboot, relocated with his family to Venice, Calif., for the duration of filming.
The actor, who shares daughter Maverick, 12, and son Bowen, 4, with wife Cassandra Jean, said the timing worked out perfectly, giving his kids one last adventure before the school year began.
"We wrapped on August 7. We moved out August 8. It was great," he said.
The 45-year-old said that his kids never tired of beach life even after the extended stay.
His Daughter Got a Sweet Bonus From a Costar
The relocation also led to a memorable moment for Maverick, who got to meet Amell's Baywatch costar Shay Mitchell, who plays Trina on the series.
"It's great because Shay has these two companies. She has BÉIS, and then she has her new cosmetics company, Rini, which are beauty products for young women," Amell said, noting Mitchell gifted his daughter a haul of products.
However, the moment took an unexpected turn on the way home. "It got taken, and there were tears," Amell said after TSA confiscated the products.
Mitchell then sent Maverick a replacement package.
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Amell Reflected on Filming So Close to Home
The L.A. resident was announced for the role of Hobie Buchannon in February. The Arrow alum called the opportunity meaningful beyond just the job itself.
"I'm fully aware that Baywatch is iconic — and at its heart, it's entertainment. It's big, fun, and unapologetically larger than life. But filming it here in Los Angeles adds a deeper layer of meaning," he said in a statement at the time.
"These beaches aren't just a backdrop; they represent a city that has endured so much and continues to stand tall," he added.
The Reboot Has Been in the Works Since 2025
Fox announced the reimagining of the classic lifeguard drama in September 2025. Filming began that spring on Venice Beach and at the Fox lot in Century City.
The reboot centers on Hobie, now a Baywatch captain following in the footsteps of his father, Mitch, whose world is upended when a daughter he never knew shows up wanting to join the team.
The series also brings back original cast member David Chokachi as Cody Madison.
Baywatch is set to premiere in January 2027.