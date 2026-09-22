NEWS Stephen Amell Reveals He Moved His Family to the Beach While Filming 'Baywatch': 'It Was Like Summer Camp' Source: MEGA Stephen Amell moved his family to the beach during the production of 'Baywatch.' Joshua Sila Sept. 22 2026, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Stephen Amell recently turned a work assignment into a full-blown family getaway, thanks to Baywatch's production schedule. "It was really cool because it's one of those opportunities, like, as a family, it was like summer camp where you go on an adventure," Amell told Us Weekly about moving to the beach.

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The Family Stayed Until Filming Wrapped

Source: MEGA Stephen Amell said he took advantage of his filming schedule to treat his family to a vacation.

Amell, who plays Hobie Buchannon in Fox's upcoming Baywatch reboot, relocated with his family to Venice, Calif., for the duration of filming. The actor, who shares daughter Maverick, 12, and son Bowen, 4, with wife Cassandra Jean, said the timing worked out perfectly, giving his kids one last adventure before the school year began. "We wrapped on August 7. We moved out August 8. It was great," he said. The 45-year-old said that his kids never tired of beach life even after the extended stay.

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His Daughter Got a Sweet Bonus From a Costar

Source: MEGA Maverick got to meet Shay Mitchell, who gifted the youngster a beauty package.

The relocation also led to a memorable moment for Maverick, who got to meet Amell's Baywatch costar Shay Mitchell, who plays Trina on the series. "It's great because Shay has these two companies. She has BÉIS, and then she has her new cosmetics company, Rini, which are beauty products for young women," Amell said, noting Mitchell gifted his daughter a haul of products. However, the moment took an unexpected turn on the way home. "It got taken, and there were tears," Amell said after TSA confiscated the products. Mitchell then sent Maverick a replacement package.

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Amell Reflected on Filming So Close to Home

Source: MEGA Stephen Amell was excited to shoot the series so close to his home.

The L.A. resident was announced for the role of Hobie Buchannon in February. The Arrow alum called the opportunity meaningful beyond just the job itself. "I'm fully aware that Baywatch is iconic — and at its heart, it's entertainment. It's big, fun, and unapologetically larger than life. But filming it here in Los Angeles adds a deeper layer of meaning," he said in a statement at the time. "These beaches aren't just a backdrop; they represent a city that has endured so much and continues to stand tall," he added.

The Reboot Has Been in the Works Since 2025

Source: MEGA The reboot centers on Stephen Amell's character Hobie.