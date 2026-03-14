Stephen Colbert Leaks Unfiltered Donald Trump Jokes That Never Made It to 'The Late Show' Ahead of Host's CBS Departure

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Stephen Colbert is giving fans a rare glimpse into the jokes that never made it onto The Late Show. While accepting the Walter Bernstein Award at the Writers Guild of America East’s 78th annual awards ceremony, the outgoing late-night host read aloud several edgy punchlines that were written for his show — but ultimately scrapped before they aired. The moment offered a behind-the-scenes look at how political comedy gets filtered for network television, especially as Colbert prepares to wrap his long-running CBS tenure later this year.

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The Trump Joke That Went Too Far

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert shared a controversial punchline referencing Ivanka Trump that never aired.

During his speech, Colbert revealed a joke aimed at President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump that he decided not to deliver on air. “Even though Trump famously and disturbingly said of Ivanka, ‘If she wasn’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her,’ I refused to tell the following joke when Trump brought her to the 2017 G20 summit,” Colbert told the audience. He then read the line: “I guess it was Take Your Daughter to Climax Day.” The crowd responded with a mix of applause and shocked gasps. “That is why I didn’t tell that joke,” he said.

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Source: MEGA A joke about Melania Trump was also cut from the show.

He also shared another joke about First Lady Melania Trump that never aired. “Please picture this,” Colbert said. “Melania, when she’s in the papal palace, she wore a long-sleeved long black dress with a black veil. ‘Well, you know what they say: dress for the job you want.’” “Didn’t do that one,” he added. “Didn’t want to get a call.”

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Other Jokes That Didn’t Air

Source: MEGA Another unused line targeted comedian Louis C.K., who faced sexual allegations during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Colbert also revealed several other jokes that were written but ultimately cut, including one targeting comedian Louis C.K. when he faced sexual allegations during the height of the #MeToo movement. “Oh my God, he m------- like a toddler poops,” Colbert read, noting the line came from one of his female writers. He closed the bit by crediting his writing team, joking, “If you liked any of these ideas, please employ these lovely folks.”

A Farewell Moment for ‘The Late Show’

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert reflected on his run on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’