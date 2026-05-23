Stephen Colbert Teases Joining OnlyFans After 'Late Show' Exit: 'This Isn't Goodbye'

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Stephen Colbert retained his sense of humor until the end of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert finale, which aired Thursday, May 21. The late-night host, 62, poked fun at his predicament. "We were lucky enough to be here for the last 11 years," he said of the Ed Sullivan Theater. "You can't take this for granted. Though, actually, technically, our first show, back in July of 2015, was from a public access station in Monroe, Michigan, for an audience of 12 people." Colbert showed a photo of himself sitting on wicker furniture, then said, "And show business being what it is these days, that's probably where you'll see me next."

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Stephen Colbert Joked About His Plans Post-Show

Source: @LateShowWithStephenColbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert pondered, 'How do you start an OnlyF---?'

The comedian admitted he would miss the "First Drafts" segment during which he showed a finished greeting card along with the first draft, which read, "This isn't goodbye, it's see you later!" The original read "This isn't goodbye. How do you start an OnlyF---?" While he didn't directly mention Donald Trump, he made light of his cabinet choices citing Hanatvirus, saying the country's response is now being led Dr. Brian Christine, a "penile implant specialist and vaccine skeptic." He yukked, "Clearly, this guy is not a fan of little p-----."

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Paul McCartney Was Stephen Colbert's Final Guest

Source: @LateShowWithStephenColbert/YouTube Paul McCartney performed the 1967 Beatles tune 'Hello, Goodbye.'

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Donald Trump Weighed In

Source: MEGA Donald Trump stayed up late to post his thoughts on the final 'Late Show' on Truth Social.

Colbert's run as the host of The Late Show began in 2015, and ended May 21, 2022 in controversy. CBS blamed financial pressures, but political fallout was insinuated. Naturally Trump had his say, writing on Truth Social at 1:52am ET on Thursday, May 22, “Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!"

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Source: @LateShowWithStephenColbert/YouTube The entire 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' set will be available to see at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago soon.