How Stephen Colbert’s Long Farewell Has Turned 'The Late Show' Into a Political Event

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Stephen Colbert’s final months on The Late Show were always going to draw attention. But as the CBS host counts down to the show’s May 21 end date, his farewell has evolved into something larger than a typical late-night sendoff. What might have been a routine final season has instead become a cultural and political storyline, with each episode scrutinized through the lens of Colbert’s relationship with his network, the changing leadership at Paramount, and the comedian’s reputation as one of television’s most outspoken political satirists. Media analysts say that combination has transformed the show’s closing stretch into a kind of television event.

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When a Farewell Becomes Must-Watch TV

Source: MEGA Celebrity tributes marked recent episodes of the show.

“When a major late-night show like Colbert enters its final season, the program stops feeling like a weekly news recap and starts feeling like history in the making – that is a huge ratings driver,” said Kaivan Shroff, media and cultural analyst and founder of the Yale School of Management Social Media Lab. The looming finale changes the way audiences and celebrities interact with the program, he noted. “Every guest booking becomes a potential farewell moment, every monologue gets clipped and shared more aggressively, the show becomes a cultural event again rather than just another night of television,” Shroff added. “Bigger names may suddenly be eager to get booked on the show, when in the past they may have skipped it.” That dynamic has been visible in recent episodes, where guests have openly celebrated Colbert’s tenure. Actor John Lithgow recently appeared on the show and even read a poem praising the host as a “beloved national treasure,” part of a growing trend of tributes from celebrity guests.

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A Show Framed as a Political Story

Source: MEGA Political scrutiny followed each late-night monologue.

The attention around Colbert’s farewell is also tied to the broader controversy surrounding CBS and its parent company. Colbert’s cancellation announcement last year came amid speculation that Paramount’s leadership shift and its relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump could influence the network’s programming decisions.

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Source: MEGA Attention around the show's farewell is deeply tied to the controversy surrounding CBS.

Shroff said that context has shaped how viewers interpret nearly everything that happens on the show now. “This is particularly true given how much attention and controversy has surrounded the show and CBS generally, given the new direction under Bari Weiss,” he explained, referring to the editor-in-chief of CBS News. “Every moment of the show is now being filtered through the lens of Colbert vs. the bosses and more broadly, to many, Colbert vs. authoritarianism/censorship.” Because Colbert built much of his late-night identity around political satire — most recently criticism of Trump — that narrative has only intensified during the show’s final stretch.

A Loyal Audience Watching Closely

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE Viewers are closely watching the road to May.