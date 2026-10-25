Stevie Wonder Sues to Remove Ex From Home Where's She's Lived Rent-Free for Decades

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It’s no superstition: The decades-long peace that has existed between recording legend Stevie Wonder and his ex-fiancée Carmen Efferson came to a rocky end in October. According to recently revealed court documents, Efferson, who was reportedly engaged to Wonder in the late 1980s, has been living rent-free in a Hollywood Hills home owned by the music legend since 1988. The arrangement was reportedly made through an oral agreement with Wonder, whose legal name is Stevland Morris.

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Three Attempts to Enter Failed

Source: MEGA Stevie Wonder's lawyers made several attempts to enter the home he owns, without success.

However, that appears to have all gone by the wayside after several incidents between Efferson and members of Wonder’s legal team. They made three attempts in July to enter the home to conduct a property inspection for insurance purposes, but Efferson refused them entry, the court documents reveal.

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'I Am Feeling Harassed'

Source: MEGA Stevie Wonder's former fiancée is said to have gotten hostile with his lawyers.

Efferson allegedly sent an email to Wonder’s lawyer, David Huff, demanding he back off. "Please refrain from your rascist [sic] cold-blooded 'white male privilege' tone,” the email allegedly reads. “I am feeling harassed. Regarding your ORDERS of entering into the place where I am living, I do not consent. Do not make any attempt to make any kind of contact with me. You or any of the 'We' you are referring to." Huff responded, “The author of the letter to you on behalf of Mr. Morris was not me. It was my law partner, Tempestt Tatum, who is neither racist, cold-blooded, white nor male.” The situation didn’t improve from that point. Huff told her “refusal to consent to enter is unreasonable” and warned her that eviction would be the next step.

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Eviction Notice Was First Served in August

Source: MEGA Stevie Wonder's lawyers ordered Carmen Efferson to leave a home he owned in August.

According to the court papers, she continued to refuse to cooperate and was served with an eviction notice in August. Efferson refused to leave, and Wonder’s attorneys filed a court request for eviction in October. The legal team also asked for damages of $600 for "malicious and obstructive behavior in preventing the lawful protection of the Property," which has been uninsured as a result of the lack of inspections.

Wonder Has Been Married Since 2017

Source: MEGA Stevie Wonder has been married to Tomeeka Robyn Bracy since 2017.