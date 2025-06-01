Sting and Trudie Styler Are Still 'Wildly Attracted' to Each Other
Sting and Trudie Styler are not just surviving — they're thriving! After 32 years of marriage, this power couple proves that love knows no age. Fresh off a dreamy getaway, they've shared stunning vacation snaps that scream romance and vitality, leaving fans in awe.
According to an insider, their enchanting lifestyle is the magic formula behind their enduring bond.
"They're still just as devoted to their daily yoga practice as ever and it's very obvious that it's helped to keep them both incredibly fit and flexible," the source revealed.
And while everyone knows about Sting's obsession with Tantric s--, this couple's commitment dives far deeper than mere steamy encounters!
Back in the '90s, the "Shape of My Heart" crooner shocked the world with tales of seven-hour Tantric sessions with Trudie — but that sensational revelation often reduced the rich complexity of Tantra to something purely salacious.
Sting himself has tried to clarify: "If we had seven hours, I'd show you what I mean," he quipped in a 2014 interview, while Trudie chimed in, "We have a great time every time."
Beyond the bedroom, this duo thrives on their spiritual connection.
"It's a daily practice, even when they don't have s--, they do breathing exercises together morning and night to nurture their connection," the insider revealed.
Trudie recently delighted fans with throwback photos from their Maldives retreat in March 2024. The couple looked radiant strolling hand-in-hand along glistening beaches, embodying synergy in every step.
The source noted, "They're both big outdoor enthusiasts," emphasizing that their love for nature fuels their spirits.
"They're always doing something," the insider insisted. "Whether it's bike riding or hiking or gardening, they're very in touch with nature and they insist that's a big part of why they've stayed so full of vigor."
For this vibrant septuagenarian pair, age is merely a number! With every passing year, their bond strengthens, and the source admitted, "Even after all these years they're still wildly attracted to each other."
"It's really amazing to see a couple that's taken such great care of themselves physically and mentally," added the insider.