'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Was 'Tormented and Tortured' by 'Cyberbully' Before Sad Death by Suspected Suicide

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Darrell Sheets died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head — and now his costar René Nezhoda is urging the internet to stop cyber bullying. Following news of Sheets’ devastating death at age 67 on Wednesday, April 22, Nezhoda took to Instagram to shed light on the struggles her late costar faced before his suspected suicide. “He was a very hard worker that cared more than anyone I’ve ever met about their family, about his son, about Zoe [his granddaughter], pretty much [all the] people in his life,” Nezhoda began of Sheets, nicknamed “The Gambler,” who was found dead inside of his Arizona home.

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Darrell Sheets 'Tortured' and 'Tormented' Online Before His Death

Source: MEGA Darrell Sheets was struggling before his passing.

After reflecting on the kind of person Sheets was, Nezhoda got candid about the “torture” and “torment” her friendly rival experienced online. “Rest in peace Darrell Sheets. Also I know Darrell would want something positive out of this, so he had a guy that [was] really really tormenting him lately. Cyberbullying,” he explained. Nezhoda declared: “Guys, just because you watch us on television, doesn’t mean you know us. It doesn’t mean you know what we’re about. Also, it doesn’t entitle you to bully somebody. That’s not [just] us, that’s anybody. That’s any athlete. You shouldn’t cyberbully at all.”

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'You Never Know What Demons Somebody Faces'

Source: MEGA Darrell Sheets’ 'Storage Wars' costar spoke out about him being cyberbullied.

“As a matter of fact, if you have somebody in your life that thinks it’s funny to cyberbully other people, may that be a celebrity, athlete or little girl at school… slap ’em in the back of the head. Make them become a better human being,” he suggested. “You never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through,” Nezhoda noted. “Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that has been cyberbullying and torturing him and I really hope they look into that guy and that’s just not a pass. It’s just not right, guys. Be better.”

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Police Investigating Cyberbullying Accusations

Source: Darrell Sheets/Facebook Darrell Sheets was found dead in his Arizona home.

After Nezhoda’s post gained attention on social media, Sgt. Kyle Ridgway, a public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department revealed in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday that officers “are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.” In a press release, authorities confirmed they responded to a private residence in Arizona at around 2 a.m. in response to a reporter “deceased individual.”

Source: MEGA Allegations Darrell Sheets was cyberbullied before his death are being investigated by police.