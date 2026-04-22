'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Seen With Dog in Final Photo Before Suspected Death by Suicide

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Storage Wars alum Darrell Sheets was recently snapped walking his dog before news of his death broke on Wednesday, April 22. In an eerie final Facebook photo posted on February 6, the reality star could be seen posing with his pup. He wore a black tank top shorts, sneakers and black beanie in the picture. The Lake Havasu Police Department in Arizona told an outlet on Wednesday that the 67-year-old was discovered dead from an apparent suicide.

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Source: Darrell Sheets/Facebook He was found at home at around 2 a.m.

According to TMZ, police responded after receiving a report of a deceased person at his home at around 2 a.m. "Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” a press release read. It added, "The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation."

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Source: mega Darrell Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of 'Storage Wars.'

A spokesperson for A&E told People in a statement: "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our ‘Storage Wars’ family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets." "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," it read. The A&E star was notably featured in over 160 episodes of Storage Wars, which follows professional buyers who bid on storage lockers, from 2010 until 2023.

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Source: mega He retired from 'Storage Wars' in 2023.

Sheets, whose son Brandon also appeared on the show, retired from Storage Wars in 2023. He then opened an antique shop in Arizona named Havasu Show Me Your Junk. The television personality's death comes after he revealed he had suffered a heart attack in 2019. Per Page Six's reporting, he wrote on Instagram at the time: "Well here we go I wasn't going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans. I've been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack."

Source: mega The TV personality was previously hospitalized after having a heart attack.