How ‘Stranger Things’ Used ‘80’s Beauty As A Storytelling Device — Get The Look

“The production teams would fill us in on the major settings and themes of this season to ensure we layered those into the collection,” Drew Elliott, the brand’s Global Creative Director, explained to StyleCaster. “Every single formula has really been worked through Amy, as well as our friends at Netflix, to make sure it is authentic to the show.”

The collection — which consists of two eyeshadow palettes, two blushes, six lip glosses, and two makeup brushes — is divided into two sets, a split Elliott told Teen Vogue highlights “the juxtaposition of the two worlds.”

The first half is inspired by the world of Hawkins High. Primarily consisting of the subtle, yet quintessentially ‘80s hues seen on our favorite Indiana teens, the collection also occasionally nods to the neon world of Lenora Hills as evident in the rich purple “Palace Arcade” shade featured in the Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette.

The second half cites the Upside Down as its muse, boasting a dark, dramatic eye palette and several edgy lip glosses, including the bold, yellow Marvelous Max and the edgy, black Skull Rock.

“We really leaned into the Stranger Things world,” he told the magazine. “We were also provided artwork from the show, and that's built into the packaging as well.”

But beyond simply mirroring the series and its aesthetics, Elliott said there was yet another benefit to creating such a diverse collection — allowing makeup enthusiasts to glean their own inspiration from this versatile set.

“We don't make finished products,” Elliott said. “We make products and then it's left to the artist or person to put it together. What I love about this collection is whether you're an optimist that likes sun and shiny and you wanna go out, you have that palette. Or if it's a little bit of the darker side and you want a bit more glamour, you have the Upside Down,” he continued. “It's been super fun to bring this to life and it's a really hard one to keep a secret."