Stranger Things' Ted Wheeler: Who Is Nancy and Mike's Unbothered Dad?

As fans eagerly await the drop of Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix in 2025, there's a chance some might need a refresher on the show's enigmatic characters — namely, Ted Wheeler.

Played by Joe Chrest, this seemingly oblivious dad has been part of the Hawkins saga since day one, but how much do viewers really know about Mike and Nancy’s father?

In the world of Stranger Things, Ted is married to Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono) and has three children: Nancy, Mike and little Holly. Throughout the series, this dad has perfected the art of willful ignorance, remaining blissfully unaware of the chaos unfolding in Hawkins. Often found comfortably ensconced in his recliner, he seems more interested in his local newspaper than the events shaking his town.