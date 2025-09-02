'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Arrested for DUI in New Hampshire Over Labor Day Weekend

Article continues below advertisement

Succession star Nicholas Braun spent part of Labor Day weekend behind bars. According to a new report, the actor — who played fan-favorite character "Cousin Greg" on the hit HBO show — was pulled over for DUI on Saturday, August 31, while in New Hampshire. After about an hour in jail, the 37-year-old was able to walk free without any bail being required.

The Actor's Rise to Fame

Source: mega Nicholas Braun was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday, August 31.

However, he does have to attend an upcoming court date. The police station's camera equipment wasn't working at the time, so Braun doesn't have a mugshot. Braun's Hollywood career began in the mid-2000s with roles in teen movies like Sky High and Prom, but he became a household name when he landed his gig on Succession, which premiered in 2018. He earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020, 2022 and 2023 for the part.

Source: mega Braun rose to fame via HBO's hit series 'Succession.'

Braun previously revealed he "had a pretty good idea" the show was going to end after four seasons when the news was finalized. "[Creator and writer] Jesse [Armstrong] met with us before the season started as he was writing, and he said, ‘I’m kind of writing towards the end here, there’s a chance that I’ll write and we’ll start filming and then something might spark so I’m leaving room for that to happen,' and then he kind of just never fully told us and we didn’t want to ask him and be like [whines] ‘hey, Jesse,' you know?" Braun spilled to GQ Australia. "You just want to leave him alone and see what happens, but eventually, it did become clear as we were filming that we were moving towards the end, and then we read the last script at the table read and he told us officially," he explained.

Braun Recalls the Final Days of Filming 'Succession'

Source: mega The actor received three Emmy nominations for his role.

The Disney Channel alum admitted it was "weird" to shoot the final episodes. "I was like ‘great, let’s do this. Let’s finish it up, my last scenes are good, I love where things go with Gregory’ and, I was excited for the last day," he recalled. "There was a ton of actors there on the last day, and then it just hit me and it just felt really sad to think that I won’t be working with that crew, those actors and our director, Mark Mylod."

Source: mega 'Succession' ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2023.