Suki Waterhouse Jokes She and Robert Pattinson Are Raising a 'Nepo Baby' Daughter
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are raising a nepo baby daughter - or so Waterhouse joked!
Discussing with Nylon recently whether she would ever invite her now-2-year-old daughter into the entertainment industry, Waterhouse said, “Why would I advise against it? I’d be nepo-babying the h--- out of her.”
While she initially laughed, sounding surprised at her own frankness, she then caught herself with a silent, wide-eyed oops look, saying, “Oh no. Why didn’t I just keep that inside?”
Waterhouse and her fiancé, Pattinson, welcomed their daughter in March 2024.
As secretive as they are about her, the couple keeps her name private and has not shared it publicly.
Suki Waterhouse Called Motherhood 'A Dream'
Previously, Waterhouse reflected on motherhood, talking to Variety: “It was like a fugue. It was a dream. When I had her, I had so many incredible things going on.”
At the time of her daughter's birth, the musician had only just completed her sophomore album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, a mere two days before.
In fact, by 10 weeks postpartum, she had even shot a British Vogue cover and headlined the Gobi stage at Coachella.
Commenting on the pace, she called the entire experience “quite intense.”
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She continued, “Maybe if I have another one, it will be a more peaceful moment. But I just knew that this time it was going to be a whirlwind. And I think as a result, everything has been so real that it hurts. It’s been amusing and so tender and fragile and hilarious and all the things.”
Fans must know that balancing family life with her thriving career is one of the main topics of Waterhouse's third album, Loveland, which was released earlier this year, in July.
Waterhouse Talked About Getting Her Spark Back Postpartum
In the same interview, Waterhouse also got candid about how her album's opening song and lead single, “Back in Love,” is a merry ode to getting her own spark back postpartum, as well as in their relationship.
“I felt like my identity had been cut open in becoming a mother and also having a lot of expectations on myself. Internally, there’s been quite a lot of turmoil, and just wondering if I’m doing the right thing. And especially, oh my G--, the hormones right after you have a baby are so intense,” she said.
The singer continued, “It’s like [I got] belief back in myself, and then also being … I don’t want to say back in love with my partner, because it sounds like I was out of it, which I was never. But it’s also a new relationship. Your old relationship has been wiped out, and so it’s building that new one and kind of celebrating the beauty in that, like, we’ve survived this.”