Discover the Stunning Backdrop of 'Sullivan's Crossing': Inside Where the Heartwarming Series Is Filmed

The CW’s Sullivan’s Crossing returned for its thrilling third season, following neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) as she leaves her bustling Boston life behind to reconnect with her estranged father, Harry "Sully" Sullivan (Scott Patterson), in their tranquil hometown in Canada.

While Maggie rediscovers her love for her father’s idyllic campground, viewers are captivated by the breathtaking landscapes the show serves up week after week.