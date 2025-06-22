or
Discover the Stunning Backdrop of 'Sullivan's Crossing': Inside Where the Heartwarming Series Is Filmed

Screengrab From 'Sullivan's Crossing' Teaser
Source: CW/YouTube

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ films in Canada — find out more about the filming locations.

By:

June 22 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

The CW’s Sullivan’s Crossing returned for its thrilling third season, following neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) as she leaves her bustling Boston life behind to reconnect with her estranged father, Harry "Sully" Sullivan (Scott Patterson), in their tranquil hometown in Canada.

While Maggie rediscovers her love for her father’s idyllic campground, viewers are captivated by the breathtaking landscapes the show serves up week after week.

Screengrab From 'Sullivan's Crossing' Teaser
Source: CW/YouTube

Where Is ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Set?

Maggie relocates to the serene Nova Scotia, Canada, where the show’s Crossing is nestled. Fans of Robyn Carr’s Sullivan’s Crossing book series might note that the story originally unfolds in Colorado.

However, showrunner Roma Roth chose Nova Scotia to give the series its unique identity. "To ensure the show would feel distinctive from [Carr’s] other adaptation, I decided to set it in Nova Scotia for Nova Scotia," Roth explained to Variety. “Having been born and raised in Canada, it’s always been a personal goal of mine to create and write a Canadian content show that would reach a global audience.”

Screengrab From 'Sullivan's Crossing' Teaser
Source: CW/YouTube

The fictional campground of 'Sullivan’s Crossing' was brought to life using real locations.

Is ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ a Real Campground?

While the show features a charming campground of the same name, Sullivan’s Crossing is purely fictional. However, fans can still get a taste of the series' magic by visiting its actual filming locations.

Where Is ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Filmed?

Sullivan’s Crossing is filmed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, a hidden gem on Canada’s east coast.

"It is a hidden gem," Chad Michael Murray gushed to Parade. “It is the best-kept secret in Canada. This place is absolutely magic.”

Murray praised Halifax for its “cool urban downtown,” adorned with a captivating boardwalk and delightful local cuisine, alongside friendly locals. “The people are just first class all the way. Just the nicest, most wonderful people. Give you the shirt off their back everywhere you go,” he noted.

Screengrab From 'Sullivan's Crossing' Teaser
Source: CW/YouTube

Chad Michael Murray called Halifax 'the best-kept secret in Canada.'

Murray also marveled at the area’s "picturesque landscape."

He said: "When you’re flying here, you kind of feel like, ‘Okay, where am I going?' It kind of looks like life before people. 'There are no buildings anywhere. Where am I going?’ And then, boom, you hit Halifax. We’re out there every day and it’s just such a breath of fresh air filming. You’re among nature and you can’t help but feel so grounded. It’s pretty spectacular. It’s a place that people need to go."

Screengrab From 'Sullivan's Crossing' Teaser
Source: CW/YouTube

'Sullivan's Crossing' cast and crew often enjoy swimming in the lake during lunch breaks.

In a conversation with Decider, Murray reiterated his admiration for the filming environment: "Honestly, every time I go to work, and I’m on set, it’s a breath of fresh air because we’re out in the middle of nowhere. We’re out on the water, we’re on the lake [in] nature, and you’re just one with the world. It’s so peaceful. In between takes, when we’re setting up, you can just go out and breathe fresh air. Or during lunch breaks, the crew is swimming in the lake."

"This place reminds me very much of another show that I was on. It’s very reminiscent. I think people are gonna want to come and visit this place," he said. "Sullivan’s Crossing is a character in this story, so very much that I think people are gonna want to come check it out. I highly recommend that they do because Halifax, Nova Scotia, is a gem. I love it."

Screengrab From 'Sullivan's Crossing' Teaser
Source: CW/YouTube

'Sullivan's Crossing' showrunner Roma Roth set the series in Nova Scotia.

Key filming locations in Halifax include Beaver Bank, Shubie Park and Oakfield Provincial Park.

