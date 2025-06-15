ENTERTAINMENT Heart-Wrenching Twist: Does Maggie Sullivan Suffer a Miscarriage in 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3? Source: CTV/YouTube Morgan Kohan’s character, Maggie Sullivan, faced a heartbreaking miscarriage in Season 3 of 'Sullivan’s Crossing,' following the dramatic diner fire.

In the gripping finale of Sullivan's Crossing Season 2, viewers saw pregnant Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) choose to raise her child alone after definitively parting ways with ex-fiancé Andrew Mathews (Allan Hawco). The season's conclusion hinted at hope, with Maggie and Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray) finally coming together, and Harry "Sully" Sullivan (Scott Patterson) rescuing the beloved town from impending auction. However, the dramatic cliffhanger — a catastrophic diner fire — left Sully's life and Maggie's unborn baby hanging in the balance.

The Season 3 premiere on May 14, unveiled the aftermath of that night. [Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Sullivan's Crossing Season 3.]

Source: CTV/YouTube Maggie's unborn baby was left in critical condition toward the end of 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 2.

Does Maggie Lose Her Baby in 'Sullivan's Crossing'?

The premiere offered somber signs that Maggie might face loss, notably during a poignant moment with a young boy at the Crossing. As the boy dropped his fire truck toy, Maggie's expression reflected a deep sadness, foreshadowing the night's tragic events.

Source: CTV/YouTube Maggie’s miscarriage was revealed through a hospital flashback in the Season 3 premiere.

While Sully later appeared alongside her in a scene, dissipating theories about his demise, Maggie's sorrow intensified as she folded baby clothes, hinting at what fans soon learn was a heartbreaking reality. Maggie's miscarriage is ultimately confirmed in a flashback. Viewers witness her in a hospital bed on that fateful night, with Cal, Edna (Andrea Menard) and Frank (Tom Jackson) by her side, revealing the devastating news: she lost her baby due to the night's overwhelming stress.

Though the miscarriage occurs off-screen, the consequences of Maggie's grief are palpable in the early episodes. The emotional weight of loss drives her to push Cal away, struggling with intimacy as she copes. Even as they find solace in each other in Episode 2, moments of anguish resurface, highlighting her pain.

Source: CTV/YouTube Maggie dealt with insurmountable pain during her miscarriage.

'Sullivan's Crossing' Star Morgan Kohan Discusses the Impactful Storyline

In a heartfelt conversation with Good Housekeeping, Kohan emphasized the significance of addressing Maggie's miscarriage. "This topic is not talked about as much as it should be," she stated. "It affects so many different people in many capacities — whether it's happened to you or someone you love. I was definitely nervous to portray it respectfully and in the right capacity to be honest and help people feel seen."

Source: Mega Morgan Kohan praised Chad Michael Murray for being a supportive scene partner in 'Sullivan's Crossing.'

Kohan praised Murray for being a great scene partner. "We have such a wonderful cast and crew who are so supportive and respectful during scenes like this," she expressed. "As Maggie is held in a different way, I feel very held by Chad and everyone on set, just making sure everybody is quiet and calm. Everyone was aware that these were highly emotional scenes Chad and I were doing, and I felt very allowed to just go full in on it."