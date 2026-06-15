Summer Essentials: Beauty Products, Hot Spots and More!

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Summer is officially here, and with it comes a fresh crop of must-have products designed to make the season even better. From travel essentials and beauty favorites to outdoor entertaining staples and thoughtful gifts, these standout picks are perfect for treating yourself or someone special all summer long. Scroll through the gallery below to find some amazing products!

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The Oversized Twist Lock Pouch From Cambridge Satchel: A bold, new evolution of a classic, the Oversized Twist Lock Pouch brings a pop of color to summer wardrobes. Available in two statement colorways: vibrant lemon yellow and bold red-and-white stripe, the pouch is a bright and contemporary addition to Cambridge Satchel’s signature range. It’s handcrafted in the UK from premium leather and inspired from sunlit swimming pools and seaside escapes, capturing the carefree spirit of summer.

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Shoreham Shell-Shaped String Bikini Top: A sculptural, shell-inspired silhouette that allows you to channel your inner mermaid and designed with onewith’s signature patented construction – swim that fits like undies style. Featuring a tie neck and back and just-right coverage, it’s made to feel effortless while adding a subtle touch of magic to your beach and pool days.

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Cristel Castel'Pro Sauté pan: Perfect for summer cooking, Cristel’s Castel’Pro collection brings professional chef-level performance to everyday meals. The Sauté Pan transitions effortlessly from stovetop to table, making everything from fresh vegetable sautés to seafood pastas feel easy and elevated. Its spacious design and even heat distribution help ingredients cook beautifully, while the detachable handle and stackable storage make entertaining and cleanup simple all season long.

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The Current Model G2 Electric Grill reimagines outdoor cooking for the way people live and entertain today. Designed for effortless summer hosting, the plug-and-play grill delivers precision heat with smart controls, upgraded heating systems for consistent performance, and an enhanced firebox for even heat distribution—without the hassle of propane, charcoal, or complicated setup. New features including a built-in storage drawer, quick-release heating elements for easy cleaning, premium black anodized aluminum grates, and commercial-grade stainless steel construction make outdoor cooking simpler than ever. Available in a new ocean colorway, the Model G2 combines performance, convenience, and design-forward style for balconies, patios, rooftops, and backyards alike.

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LAPCOS Glutathione Radiance Rescue Brightening Sheet Mask ($6.25): Summer sun, heat, and increased UV exposure can often leave skin looking dull, uneven, or dehydrated. LAPCOS' Glutathione Radiance Rescue Brightening Sheet Mask is formulated with glutathione, niacinamide, and hydrating ingredients to help boost radiance, replenish moisture, and revive tired-looking skin after long days in the sun. It's an easy post-beach, post-travel, or pre-event treatment for achieving a brighter, more refreshed complexion.

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MNQA butter+ Cloud Sealing Water ($42.99): Summer can be especially tough on hair thanks to sun exposure, humidity, heat styling, chlorine, and salt water. MNQA's Butter+ Cloud Sealing Water is a weightless leave-in treatment designed to deliver hydration, smooth frizz, and boost shine while providing clinically tested heat and UV protection—all without weighing hair down. It helps keep hair soft, manageable, and protected from seasonal stressors, making it an easy addition to any summer haircare routine.

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Mersea x Stella Forest Bandana Maxi Dress: This maxi dress embodies a relaxed, effortless elegance. Its buttoned Tunisian collar adds a structured touch, while the slightly puffed sleeves bring volume and movement to the silhouette. The matching fabric belt allows you to adjust the fit and naturally accentuate the waist. A piece designed for a flowing look, as chic for everyday wear as it is for more formal occasions.

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Own Time Eau de Parfum: Own Time is the science-led fragrance from This Works designed to transform the often-overlooked hours between 6 p.m. and bedtime. Blending luxury perfumery with neuroscience-backed innovation, this woody, ambery Eau de Parfum is powered by aromatic terpenes to help support relaxation and ease the transition from daytime alertness to evening calm. Opening with bright notes of rose, lemon myrtle, and pink peppercorn before settling into a comforting base of sandalwood, musk, and incense, Own Time is designed to help create a more restorative evening ritual, encouraging moments of rest, connection, and better sleep.

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Voyageur by MERSEA Lady Bird Flower Tote: This open-weave tote features a sturdy round flat bottom and beautiful hand-dyed floral appliqués that bring a touch of artisanal whimsy to any outfit. Designed with the traveler in mind, this spacious bag collapses completely flat, making it easy to tuck into your suitcase for your next getaway.

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Sundae Snuggles From Companion Candles: The newest summer scent, Sundae Snuggles, launched on June 5th. It’s a cozy, sweet fragrance designed to make your space feel warm, inviting, and just a little bit nostalgic. With notes of creamy vanilla gelato and freshly baked waffle cone, Sundae Snuggles brings the joy of your favorite ice cream shop right into your home. It’s the perfect balance of playful and comforting. Like all Companion Candles, it’s hand-poured, non-toxic, and pet-safe, thoughtfully designed for homes with cats and dogs so you can enjoy it worry-free.

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Smoothing Creme ($36) From Nick Stenson Beauty: The perfect product to blowdry smooth, silky and straight, or apply on your naturally curly hair to smooth and refine your curl pattern. Great for humidity protection. Maintain shine for 2–3 days.

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Summer can be especially tough on curls, with humidity, sweat, salt water, and UV exposure all contributing to frizz, dryness, and loss of definition. Luckily, Curlsmith’s lineup of high-performance styling essentials and innovative tools is designed specifically for wavy, curly, and coily hair, making it easy to keep curls hydrated, defined, and healthy all season long. From effortless wash days to quick refreshes between beach trips and travel days, Curlsmith offers customizable solutions for every summer haircare routine. Essential Moisture Shampoo: A gentle, moisturizing shampoo that cleanses while helping curls stay nourished and hydrated.

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SK-II PITERA™ Facial Treatment Mask: An intensive treatment mask saturated with PITERA™ to deeply hydrate and help improve skin’s overall clarity and radiance. Leaves skin looking refreshed, luminous, and revitalized after use.

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Aussie Instant Refresh Dry Shampoo – The go-to fix for sweaty roots, post-beach hair, and second- or third-day curls that need a quick refresh without disrupting your natural curl pattern.

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Monte's Original Tomato Sauce: Founded by PJ Monte, the story starts in 1906 Brooklyn, where PJ Monte's great-grandmother ran a grocery store that became a neighborhood institution. The family's tomato sauce recipe - made by hand with zero pastes, fillers, or artificial ingredients - has been passed down through four generations. In 2019, PJ reconnected with that recipe during a family dinner upstate and decided to bottle it, launching Monte's Fine Foods to carry the legacy forward. Crafted with hand-selected, vine-ripened tomatoes and a delicate blend of fresh herbs, this sauce is slow-simmered to achieve a rich, velvety texture and an authentic Italian flavor. Perfect for turning everyday pasta into something extraordinary.

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DEMARSON Molly Pavé Hoops: With a hanging chain accent and micro pavé details, these are not your ordinary hoops. The DEMARSON Molly hoop was designed to be the perfect size for everyday wear yet still pair well with a night out look.

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RPZL Acetate Jelly Claw Clip: Glossy, translucent, and effortlessly chic, these Italian Acetate claw clips bring a playful, jelly effect with a strong, all-day hold. Lightweight, durable, and made for every hair type, it’s your summer go-to for post-blowout or everyday styling. $25.99, available in six shades.

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RPZL Lobster Acetate Claw Clip: RPZL sweetheart claw clip in a lobster pearl design to embellish your summer style. Designed to hold a full head of hair, handcrafted from Italian acetate with reinforced hardware. Recommended for all hair types and textures. $25.99

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Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer: Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer is an everyday moisturizer designed for normal to dry skin, helping deeply hydrate, soothe, and nourish the complexion. Formulated with aloe leaf juice, vitamin E, avocado oil, blue light protection, and hoya lacunosa flower extract, it helps protect against environmental stressors, soften dry skin, reduce the look of redness, and support a more radiant, healthy-looking glow.

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Branch Basics Fragrance-Free Laundry Detergent Powder: Branch Basics Laundry Detergent delivers a powerful, fragrance-free clean for clothes, linens, towels, and more without the use of harmful chemicals. Made from plant and mineral-based ingredients, this detergent lifts stains, eliminates odors, and keeps whites bright and colors vibrant. Formulated without dyes, phosphates, sulfates (SLS), ethoxylates, 1,4-dioxane, or isothiazolinones, it’s safe for sensitive skin and gentle on fabrics.

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The Rootist Clarify Dry Shampoo Powder (MSRP: $36): The good-for-you dry shampoo is a talc-free powder that absorbs oil + sweat instantly, and leaves hair looking, feeling and smelling clean, without disrupting the scalp or building up in hair.

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Sloomoo x Claire's Collection: The Sloomoo x Claire's Collection is Sloomoo's first ever Blind Box Slime product in partnership with Claire's, bringing together the ultimate #Satisfying squish & surprise. Each Sloomoo slime has hidden Claire's jewelry inside! Collect them all. You can only find them in stores at Claire's and Sloomoo. Once they are sold out they are gone, so get them while supplies last!

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Limited-Edition Korbel Brut 250th Anniversary Bottle: Korbel California Champagne is adding a bit of sparkle to your 250th anniversary celebrations with a limited-edition bottle designed to pair perfectly with summer occasions. Rooted in Korbel’s long-standing role as America’s favorite California champagne, the limited-edition bottle is designed to be popped all summer long from the 4th of July to Labor Day weekend, and everything in between! Whether you’re gathering around a backyard barbecue or a local parade, the Korbel limited-edition bottle is the go-to drink for every American summer gathering.

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Source: Courtesy of GoGo squeeZ

GoGo squeeZ® is solving the warm-weather snacking dilemma with two shelf-stable innovations that are built to last the entire season… GOGO® Dairy Protein and GOGO® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes. Local activations throughout the month of June feature the 'Fruit Bush Brigade', a team of brand ambassadors decked out in custom costumes. More information available at @gogosqueez.

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Formaggio Cheese Artisan Wraps are handcrafted appetizers and snacks featuring soft, creamy fresh mozzarella wrapped in premium Italian meats, including prosciutto, pepperoni, hard salami, and soppressata. Made with authentic Italian-inspired ingredients, these ready-to-serve wraps deliver a savory combination of rich flavors and smooth mozzarella in every bite. Perfect for charcuterie boards, entertaining, snacking, or on-the-go snacks, Artisan Wraps are gluten-free, keto-friendly, and packed with protein for a convenient gourmet experience.

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Unlike traditional wellness products that feel overly clinical, Intake Breathing (also available on Amazon) was created with a modern, design-forward approach — bridging performance, wellness, and lifestyle in a way that feels practical for everyday use. What makes it different and effective is the patented two-part system: strong, reusable magnetic band combined with medical-grade hypoallergenic adhesive tabs.

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Fits for the Gen Z Dad, from knit sets to baddy Dad jean shorts, are available at the True Religion Men's shop, check out the Father's Day Edit here.

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Barilla Protein+ Stars is a fun, star-shaped cut with 17g of protein and 10g of fiber per 3.5 ounce serving, crafted for the delicious taste consumers expect from Barilla. It's a fun shape that delivers all-star energy and great taste, bringing extra festivity to your favorite dishes. With Stars added to the lineup, Barilla Protein+ is available in ten varieties, including Angel Hair, Cellentani, Elbows, Farfalle, Penne, Rigatoni, Rotini, Spaghetti, and Thin Spaghetti. Barilla Protein+ was also recently named the best tasting protein pasta among major U.S. brands*. *Barilla Protein+ Pasta was found to be the best tasting protein pasta, based on a blind comparison conducted of major U.S. protein pasta brands from December 2025-January 2026.

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Shaklee Life+ Liquid Collagen:This new patented Collagen/HA Matrix® liquid collagen mirrors human cartilage at its source, delivering collagen micropeptides, hyaluronic acid, and chondroitin sulfate in a naturally coexisting matrix. Clinically studied to support the body’s natural collagen renewal processes, it also helps maintain and protect the hydrated environment where collagen thrives.* This foundational matrix supports collagen integrity, connective tissue resilience, and visible wrinkle reduction.

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Frida Baby Stack + Pour Tower: Stack, scoop, and pour to build fine motor skills and cause + effect learning. Sort, nest and pretend play to grow coordination, planning and imaginationQuick drying and easy to drain to help prevent mold.

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Frida's Leg + Foot Swell Spray: Formulated with an instant cooling effect, Vitamin E, and squalane, and all clean ingredients, it's the best kept (mom) secret tip to help soothe tired, achy calf muscles and relieve foot swelling.

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Brooke Sandal From Kelley Kouture: The Brooke footbed thong is designed on a sacchetto construction in butter-soft Napa; it drapes effortlessly across the foot, while the spool-shaped heel provides perfect balance. Cool, comfortable, and impossibly chic—expect compliments.

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Godiva Masterpiece Collection is the perfect Father’s Day gift. Chef‑crafted chocolates made with premium ingredients and globally inspired flavors, each individually wrapped for easy gifting and sharing. The Masterpiece Collection offers an elevated chocolate experience that feels thoughtful yet indulgent—ideal as a standalone gift or paired with a favorite bottle of wine or whiskey.

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Get ready to spoil dad with The Prisoner’s Share. It’s a distinctive blend of High West straight bourbon and rye whiskeys finished in The Prisoner Red Blend wine barrels, offering notes of ripe berries, baked fruit, vanilla custard, and spice. A standout splurge for Father’s Day celebrations, especially paired with a prime steak or aged cheese.

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Designed by Simone I. Smith for the men’s Majesty collection, the "84" Necklace is a bold statement rope chain. Inspired by the iconic style of hip-hop culture, the necklace delivers a striking yet versatile look with confidence and edge, seamlessly transitioning from everyday wear to special occasions. Available in Silver and Gold with a 24" length.

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Scent Theory: Americana Hand Sanitizer Spray Gift Set, 3 Piece ($10): Scent Theory’s Limited Edition Americana Hand Sanitizer Spray Gift Set is a cute, practical summer add-on for beach bags, road trips, BBQs, and Fourth of July weekend plans. Available at Walmart for $10, the 3-piece set includes moisturizing, aloe-infused sanitizer sprays in Coastal Mist, Boardwalk Treats, and Firecracker Freeze, with a quick-drying formula that kills 99.9% of germs and comes with a silicone holder/keychain clip for on-the-go use.

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Nakery Beauty Endless Bronze Rapid Tan Lotion ($35): Just in time for summer, Nakery Beauty just launched a new clinically-proven fast-developing tanning lotion with 12% DHA that delivers a deep, professional-grade bronze with streak-free color and plumper, even, more flawless-looking skin. 12% DHA for a deep, professional-level bronze at home

Fragrance-free—no self-tanner smell

Streak-free color with skin-blurring benefits

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Byraph: For those looking to source rare, hard-to-find designer pieces in NYC, Byraph is a luxury showroom worth having on your radar. Known for its curated selection of coveted vintage and archival designer finds, including sought-after Chrome Hearts pieces, the Tribeca showroom has become a go-to for collectors, stylists, and fashion insiders looking for something truly special. The brand is also set to expand into a larger showroom this July, making it an even more exciting destination to watch.

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Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum: Whether you’re dreaming of warmer days spent with friends or savoring a quiet moment at home, Blue Chair Bay Rum is designed to transform everyday moments into experiences worth savoring. Founded and created by Grammy Award-winning artist Kenny Chesney, who remains actively involved, Blue Chair Bay’s collection of premium rums is born on the beach – yet made for wherever life takes you. Tip: If you're heading to one of Kenny's Summer residency shows at the Sphere in Vegas be on the look out for specialty Blue Chair Bay cocktails

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Lagunitas Trooper IPA: When legends of beer and metal unite, it's going to get loud. And hoppy. Lagunitas Brewing Company and Iron Maiden are turning it up with the launch of Trooper IPA — a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Trooper Beer, the band’s award-winning global beer lineup. Trooper IPA is a new bold West Coast IPA that marries Iron Maiden’s legacy in both music and beer, with Lagunitas’ unmistakably adventurous brewing style. For the super fans out there, Lagunitas is also inviting craft beer and music fans to apply for the first-ever Beer Roadie position: an all-expenses-paid, limited-time role that helps bring Trooper IPA to life on the ground at Eddie’s Dive Bar events, Iron Maiden’s pre-show bar takeovers where fans gather to raise a glass and get properly warmed up before the concerts begin. Applicants must submit a 30-second video at BeerRoadie.com explaining what makes them the ideal candidate. Deadline to enter is before midnight on July 7th, 2026

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Last Crumb Dad Edit: For the dad who insists he doesn't need anything, this limited-edition cookie collection makes a strong case otherwise. The viral, celeb-adored luxury cookie brand's Father's Day box features six handcrafted, small-batch flavors, including an exclusive Cinnamon Roll cookie created just for the occasion. Each cookie is made over the course of three days, baked fresh to order, and shipped the same day, making this a gift that feels far more thoughtful than another gift card.

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Bumbu Original (OG): Distilled and blended in Barbados, the original “rum island” where rum was first created around 400 years ago, Bumbu Original writes the next chapter in a storied tradition.

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Drowsy Hotel Paradiso Collection: A collection that blends beauty sleep with Old Hollywood glamour, Drowsy Sleep Co. is launching the Hotel Paradiso Collection to include a silk sleep mask ($89) and silk-padded scrunchie ($39) as an ode to the timeless film. With celebrity fans like Simone Biles, Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Carpenter, and more, Drowsy is sure to make bed time a glamorous affair.

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INSTYTUTUM HydraFusion Hydrating Gel Cream Next-Gen: The innovative formula with a tri-peptide and four types of hyaluronic acid creates a three-dimensional hydration network, enhancing elasticity and delivering a noticeable lifting effect. The advanced formula ensures deeper penetration of actives, prolonged moisture retention, and reduced TEWL.

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Pit Viper x Lauren Macuga Freedom Ringer Mooner Sunglasses: Lauren Macuga partnered with Pit Viper on the all-new Freedom Ringer Mooner Sunglasses — a bold red, white, and blue colorway of Pit Viper's iconic Mooner frame, dropping in the spirit of America250 and everything Lauren stands for: speed, grit, and showing up even when the road gets hard. When given the full Pit Viper lineup to choose from, Lauren went straight for The Mooner, the brand's newest frame. Fun, free, and expressive, it matches her energy completely. The Freedom Ringer isn't just a collaboration; it's an invite to her and America's birthday celebration, and a culmination of her country, her sport, and the resilience that defines her.

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Jaxxon Men's Collection 2.3mm Rope Chain Necklace 18K Yellow Gold-Plated Solid Sterling Silver 22" From KAY Jewelers: Cue up a classic look anytime with this stunning 18K yellow gold diamond-cut rope chain necklace from the Jaxxon Men's Collection, now available at KAY Jewelers. Perfect for the summer as it uses next-gen PVD technology for a waterproof, sweat-proof, and scratch-resistant shine that never fades.

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Re-Q Face Serum: Re-Q Pro-Longevity Face Serum is the first clinically proven skincare formula designed to selectively modulate the mTOR pathway — the master regulator of cellular aging — delivering a true cellular reset rather than surface-level correction. Powered by RLX-201, Rapalogix’s patented pro-longevity molecule, Re-Q is formulated to reset and restore exhausted skin cells, extend their healthspan, and support healthy, youthful skin over time. The result is skin that doesn’t just look younger, but behaves younger — with clinically validated improvements in firmness, radiance, texture starting in just two weeks, and visible reduction in sagging starting in four weeks. By shifting the paradigm from anti-aging to pro-longevity, Re-Q represents a new frontier in biotech-driven “cell care,” targeting skin aging at its biological source.

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The Bestie Pre-Glued with ProTECHt™: Our ride-or-die lash just got even easier. Get the Bestie's signature soft volume and flattering lift—now pre-glued for quick underlash application and all day wear. With the STICK•tionary Edition there's no glue needed and no stress required. Achieve a salon-worthy lash extension look that takes less time than texting “be there in 5.”

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Cool Blonde Blend #18/6 Halo From Sitting Pretty: Halo hair extensions are a damage-free alternative to traditional extensions. Your halo sits gently on your head, secured by an invisible wire that’s hidden under your own hair. Unlike regular extensions that rely on glue, tape, or permanent bonds, there’s no pulling, tugging, or damage—just instant length and volume.

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Coast to Coast Travel Trio Set 3 x 10mL From Goldfield & Banks: The Coast to Coast 2026 Trio is a celebration of Australia’s coastal spirit, captured through three iconic fragrances. This limited-edition set features Sunset Hour, Bohemian Lime and Pacific Rock Moss in 3 x 10 ml sprays, offering a versatile and travel-ready way to experience the collection. Inspired by vintage postcards, the beautifully illustrated box transforms each scent into a destination, evoking sun-drenched landscapes, ocean air and the golden glow of summer. Designed as both a discovery and a collectible, the set reflects the emotion of travel and the art of scent storytelling. Created in collaboration with French-Australian artist Jeremy Lord, each illustration blends nostalgic design with vibrant colour, making this set as visually captivating as it is olfactory. A refined way to explore or revisit these iconic fragrances wherever your journey takes you.

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More Than Nine's The Take a Sec Cleanser: A creamy, hydrating cleanser that melts makeup and grime without stripping. No double-cleanse required. Formulated with Glycerin, Natural Betaine, D-Panthenol, and Apricot Kernel Oil. ($26)

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etleé Perfume Fruit Punch Eau De Parfum: A K-beauty favorite that smells far more expensive than its under-$20 price tag, this fruity-floral fragrance is made for generous summer spritzing and effortless scent layering. Juicy strawberry and cherry create an instantly addictive first impression, while soft violet and jasmine add a fresh, feminine touch. As it settles, warm vanilla, amber, and woods bring depth and longevity, balancing the playful fruit notes with a sophisticated finish. Light, sweet, and endlessly wearable, it's the kind of scent you'll reach for all season long—whether worn alone or layered to create a signature scent that's uniquely yours.

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The Langham, New York has just unveiled their lobby decor featuring a honeycomb soccer display you can see from Fifth Avenue along with an arcade style claw machine wrapped in Langham Pink (think the infamous Hermes Birkin claw machine)! Available to guests of the hotel and any FIFA ticket holder, the machine includes prizes ranging from FIFA soccer balls and cleats to soccer jerseys, tickets to the game and tokens to redeem for a two night stay in the Presidential Suite at The Langham and Club Access for a year. Blending interactive play with real-world training and live matchday energy, The Langham, New York also offers their Matchday Experience. The experience begins in-room with a PlayStation®5 loaded with curated favorites, before moving off-screen and onto the pitch with a private coaching session in Manhattan led by Fundamental Futbòl Academy. Guests will then head to MetLife Stadium for a live 2026 international football match, with lower-level seating placing them close to the action. Full package details below. Starting at $10,000+, the package includes: (2) tickets to a 2026 international football match at MetLife Stadium

One-hour private coaching session in Manhattan with Fundamental Futbòl Academy, including transportation

In-room PlayStation®5 with a curated collection of titles

Personalized jersey with team of choice, plus official match ball and shin guards

Club-level accommodation at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Package can be booked HERE

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Introducing the Miller Lite Fix-Pack, a limited-edition Father's Day gift that includes a slightly wrecked and one-of-a-kind item from the Miller archive (think a guitar missing its strings, a busted toolbox latch, or a wobbly lawn chair). It’s the perfect activity for your dad to do what he loves most: bonding with you over his advice on how to fix stuff. Plus, each Fix-Pack comes with a rebate* for you and your dad to put toward a six-pack of Miller Lite so you both can toast a job well done.Fans 21+ can visit shop.millerlite.com/fixpack to purchase while supplies last. Fix-Pack items will be available for $7.99 plus shipping, consistent with the suggested retail price of a six-pack of Miller Lite**. *Rebate available in eligible states. Miller Lite product not included. All items sold as-is with all faults. Each item has been intentionally broken, damaged, incomplete or otherwise altered from its original condition. Not all items may be fully repairable.**Suggested retail price of Miller Lite varies by retailer and location.

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Performance apparel is shifting beyond the gym — and UV protection with chlorine-proof shirts are quietly becoming one of the biggest summer wardrobe essentials for skin protection across surfing, fishing, golf, boating, outdoor training, running, travel, and recovery culture. Check out the variety of polos, crews, hoodies, long-sleeve and mock-neck UV protective chlorine-proof sun shirts from Watermen, a Hawaii-rooted performance brand inspired by ocean and outdoor culture.

Source: Carnegie Deli