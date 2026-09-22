Summer Robert Reveals She Was Offered $60K for the 'Strangest' Fan Request
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 1:33 p.m. ET
Summer Robert revealed she was offered $60,000 for one of the most unusual custom requests she has received from a fan.
The OnlyF--- creator, who lives with macromastia, a condition that causes her b------ to grow excessively large, said her size has inspired increasingly unique requests.
The $60K Request
Robert said some of the requests she receives have become unconventional, but one offer stood out above the rest.
"I once got offered $60,000 USD to crush my b---- flat in like a press," she exclusively told OK!. "I declined obviously."
While Robert wasn't willing to accept that particular request, she has agreed to other unusual ideas when the price was right.
"I've been paid $20k to crush a watermelon with my b---- though, and I did do that," Robert revealed.
Summer Robert's 'Willy Wonka' Request
Another subscriber wanted her to recreate Violet Beauregarde's transformation from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory by pretending she was growing larger and larger like a blueberry.
"They wanted me to be like, 'Oh my God, I'm growing, I'm growing,'" she explained. "I get a lot of requests to split open my top from growth."
The Scottish content creator, who stands 4-foot-11 and wears a 30U bra size, said her changing proportions have become a major point of interest for some subscribers.
"I think they just see that my b---- grow all the time and that they're bigger every time they order a new custom," Robert speculated.
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Fans Have Even Requested Old Bras
Robert said her customs haven't always centered on elaborate stunts.
Some subscribers have instead asked her to wear clothing that no longer fits.
"I get a lot of try-on haul ones, trying on old bras," the online content creator shared.
Other requests have included covering her chest in food, while another customer paid a hefty sum for something that had nothing to do with showing off her body.
"Someone paid me 20 grand to smoke a cigar," Robert detailed. "I was fully clothed as well. They actually asked not to see my cleavage."
"I don't smoke cigarettes," she added. "I was like, 'I'm not going to smoke a f------ cigar.'"
Summer Robert Now Charges a Premium for Customs
Robert has largely stepped away from creating custom videos, but said she could still consider one for the right price.
"If I was to do any custom, I charge a premium, strange or not," she shared. "For extra weird ones I definitely would charge a whole lot more, upwards of $10,000 plus."
For Robert, the high prices reflect the realities of living with macromastia.
She has previously spent significant amounts on specialist bras, massages, private healthcare, and travel related to her chest.
"What they don't see is how hard it is to maintain them," Robert explained. "Of course I'm going to charge a lot of money for something that costs me a lot of money to maintain. I think it's good to benefit from it somehow."