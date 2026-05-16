Summer Trend Forecasting: A Conversation With Golden West Boots Creative Director Michael Petry

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Western footwear is having a major moment this summer, with cowboy boots, luxe loafers and embellished Western sandals dominating everything from Coachella and Stagecoach stages to NYC city streets.

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Source: Daniel Rahal

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As the trend moves from niche to mainstream, celebrities and musicians are rushing to put their own stamp on it — launching everything from limited-edition boots to full lifestyle collections. When they do, the first call usually goes to Michael Petry. Referred to as “the Rick Rubin of brands and products” for his deep understanding of culture and now the Creative Director of Laney Wilson's boot brand, Golden West, Petry has become the quiet force behind some of the biggest talent-driven launches in the space.

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Source: Better Together Productions

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As Shopify noted, “Some of the most influential people are quiet… and elite at what they do. Michael Petry is one of those people.” In a season where Western fashion is everywhere, Petry is the guy turning cultural heat into wearable, ownable brands that fans actually buy.

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Source: Daniel Rahal

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For Summer '26, expect a refined evolution of Western footwear: short “shorty” cowboy boots in soft suede and neutral tones perfect for warmer weather, balanced with taller silhouettes in cleaner, more minimalist designs. Look for subtle floral embroidery, micro-studs, luxe leather with modern edges, and Western-inspired sandals featuring bold buckles and comfortable soles — blending festival-ready comfort with elevated style.

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Source: Daniel Rahal; Better Together Productions