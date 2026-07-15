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Sunny Hostin Doubles Down on Feeling 'Unsafe' Around American Flags, Says Symbol Was 'Co-Opted by the Far Right and White Supremacists'

sunny hostin
Source: mega;@theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin was met with backlash after her initial comments on 'The View.'

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July 15 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

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Sunny Hostin doubled down on her previous comments about feeling nervous when she's in a neighborhood filled with U.S. flags.

The View co-host explained her words on the Monday, July 13, episode of the show's "Behind the Table" podcast, sharing how in recent years, some of the far-right has turned the American flag into a symbol of White supremacy.

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Sunny Hostin Stands by Her Comments

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Photo of Sunny Hostin said of the debate, 'This is not a new conversation in the Black community.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin said of the debate, 'This is not a new conversation in the Black community.'

On the podcast, the former prosecutor told producer Brian Teta she still stands by her remarks, which included her saying on The View earlier this month, "There are times when I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community and I suddenly feel unsafe, because there is a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag, and they equate being an American or an American flag with White supremacy."

Back on the podcast, Hostin revealed, "This is not a new conversation in the Black community."

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Sunny Hostin Has Seen Confederate Flags

Photo of 'The View' star feels the far-right has 'weaponized' the American flag.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' star feels the far-right has 'weaponized' the American flag.

The mom-of-two recalled once being at the beach with her kids when they were younger and seeing a car with a Confederate flag, which "didn't feel great."

The friends she was vacationing with said "they had seen the flag for years, but it didn't have the same effect on them as it would have on me."

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Source: @theview/youtube

The former prosecutor clarified she 'does not hate' the U.S. flag.

"Somebody with the Confederate flag today means something different to a Black person perhaps than it means to a White person. So, I use that as an example," she said. "I have military people that are in my family... They have flags outside of their homes. I don't feel uncomfortable with that. I have a flag keychain."

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'To Deny That Is Ridiculous'

Photo of The TV star pointed out that people who stormed the Capitol waved Confederate and American flags.
Source: mega

The TV star pointed out that people who stormed the Capitol waved Confederate and American flags.

"My point is when you go into a community that's not a military community, it's not a military base, but it is a community with flags everywhere. Unfortunately, at this point in our country, the American flag has been co-opted by the far right patriot. They call themselves patriots, people that storm the Capitol with Confederate flags and American flags," she explained. "And now they've weaponized the American flag. That is something that is happening in this country. And to deny that is ridiculous."

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Photo of 'The American flag has been co-opted by the far right,' Sunny Hostin expressed.
Source: mega

'The American flag has been co-opted by the far right,' Sunny Hostin expressed.

The TV star ended the conversation by insisting she "does not hate" the American flag, as she even has one in her home.

"I'm saying that unfortunately at this time, the American flag has been co-opted by the far right, many in the far right and White supremacists," Hostin concluded.

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