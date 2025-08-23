NEWS Sunny Within Is Quietly Becoming Hollywood’s Favorite Way to Biohack Aging Source: SUPPLIED OK! Staff Aug. 23 2025, Published 1:35 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Move over IV drips—there’s a new glow-getter in town, and it doesn’t require a single needle. Meet Sunny Within, the buzzy LA-born wellness brand making longevity science easier and more convenient than ever before. Just weeks after landing at Erewhon (and yes, it’s already hard to keep stocked), Sunny Within has become the whisper among A‑listers and biohackers alike. Their secret? Tiny pharmaceutical‑grade liposomes made with organic avocado oil (a first in the industry) that deliver powerhouse ingredients like NAD+, glutathione, CoQ10, and Magtein® directly to your cells—no drip chair, no pill organizers, just a squeeze‑and‑go shot that’s travel‑friendly and chic enough to toss in a Birkin.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

The masterminds behind it all are brothers Ken Lawson and Sharone Hakman—one a veteran of the wellness industry, the other a Master Chef with a flair for clean, functional ingredients. Frustrated with marathon supplement routines and pricey IV lounges, they set out to create high‑impact formulas that your body can actually absorb. NAD+ therapy is already a Hollywood favorite. Jennifer Aniston has called NAD+ drips “the future,” Hailey Bieber once vowed she’d use it “forever,” and Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even Joe Rogan are reported fans of NAD+ infusions or supplements for energy, brain clarity, and healthy aging. Sunny Within taps into that same science—just without the IV chair—using patented liposomal delivery and nutrient-dense avocado oil to bring NAD+, glutathione, and CoQ10 straight to your cells.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED