or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

The Stars Were Out Ahead of the Super Bowl Attending EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco

the stars were out ahead of the super bowl attending ea sports presents madden bowl at super bowl lx in san francisco
Source: Jesse Grant, Getty Images for EA SPORTS™

TOM BRADY ATTENDS EA SPORTS™ PRESENTS MADDEN BOWL AT SUPER BOWL LX IN SAN FRANCISCO ON FRIDAY, FEB. 6

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 1:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

As fans gathered in San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, the celebrities were already out in style attending Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa. Taking over San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday night, the blue carpet welcomed many stars including Tom Brady, Teyana Taylor, Alix Earle, Ciara and Russell Wilson and Megan Moroney. Celebrities and fans gathered together to enjoy music and celebrate ahead of the big game.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
the stars were out ahead of the super bowl attending ea sports presents madden bowl at super bowl lx in san francisco
Source: Jesse Grant, Getty Images for EA SPORTS™

TEYANA TAYLOR ATTENDS EA SPORTS™ PRESENTS MADDEN BOWL AT SUPER BOWL LX IN SAN FRANCISCO ON FRIDAY, FEB. 6

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

the stars were out ahead of the super bowl attending ea sports presents madden bowl at super bowl lx in san francisco
Source: Jesse Grant, Getty Images for EA SPORTS™

MEGAN MORONEY ATTENDS EA SPORTS™ PRESENTS MADDEN BOWL AT SUPER BOWL LX IN SAN FRANCISCO ON FRIDAY, FEB. 6

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.