The Stars Were Out Ahead of the Super Bowl Attending EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco

As fans gathered in San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, the celebrities were already out in style attending Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa. Taking over San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday night, the blue carpet welcomed many stars including Tom Brady, Teyana Taylor, Alix Earle, Ciara and Russell Wilson and Megan Moroney. Celebrities and fans gathered together to enjoy music and celebrate ahead of the big game.

