Feel Good Fashion! The Surprising Way Your Clothes Could Be Empowering Women Around the World

We all love a cheeky wardrobe update – especially when it’s on trend and on budget. But let’s be honest: fast fashion has been under fire in recent years, with stories exposing poor working conditions and environmental damage.

But there’s a twist you might not expect: Bangladesh, long at the centre of the fast fashion debate, is now leading a quiet revolution – and women are at the heart of it.

The country’s textiles industry is huge – we’re talking about a massive 4.2 million workers, 90% of whom are women. This industry accounts for over 84% of Bangladesh’s total exports, and after money sent home from overseas workers, it’s the country’s second-largest source of foreign currency.

This story goes much deeper than business. It’s an empowering tale about women changing their futures through fashion.