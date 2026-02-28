or
'Survivor' Alum Eliza Orlins Accuses CBS of Taking a 'MAGA Turn' as She Slams Network Ahead of Show's 50th Season

Feb. 28 2026, Published 7:55 a.m. ET

Just days before Survivor’s landmark 50th season premiere, one of the show’s most outspoken former contestants is torching the network that made her famous.

Eliza Orlins, a two-time Survivor contestant and current public defender, has publicly criticized CBS and its parent company, Paramount Skydance, accusing the network of shifting to the right politically — and platforming pro-Trump voices across its programming slate.

In a video shared ahead of the Season 50 debut, Orlins didn’t mince words: “CBS has spent the last year making a series of choices that tell you exactly who they are and what they value,” she said. “CBS is not being neutral here; they are actively rehabilitating and platforming certain people.”

The 'Survivor' Season 50 Controversy

At the center of Orlins’ frustration is the casting of pro-Trump contestants in the upcoming all-star 50th season, which features 24 returning players. She specifically referenced fellow alum Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, whom Orlins previously criticized in a Patreon post detailing Kendrick’s support for President Donald Trump and skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The fallout escalated when Kendrick responded in an Instagram Live rant that included antisemitic remarks about Orlins. Kendrick later apologized, but Orlins has said CBS failed to publicly condemn the comments — and objected to Kendrick’s continued presence in the Season 50 promotional cycle.

“I’ve already heard the response, keep politics out of Survivor, but I need you to understand how dishonest that framing is,” Orlins said in her recent video. “The show has always been a reflection of American society.”

Broader Friction With Paramount

Orlins’ criticism extends beyond Survivor. She has also called out CBS for canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, temporarily shelving a 60 Minutes segment on U.S. deportations to an El Salvador prison, and what she described as a deferential tone in some of its news coverage.

“They are choosing a side, and they are using your viewership to launder that choice,” she said.

Semafor reported that Paramount requested a meeting with Orlins earlier this year, citing concerns about trademarked branding used in her Patreon posts. The outlet reported that the company’s legal representatives also urged her to respect other contestants and suggested her political commentary was harming fellow cast members. An anonymous CBS source told Semafor the conversation focused on trademark issues rather than her political views.

Orlins acknowledged that her outspokenness could cost her future appearances on the franchise. “While I was on Survivor twice, after this video I know I will certainly never be on again,” she said.

A Risky Moment for the Franchise

As Survivor celebrates its 50th season, the dispute highlights the increasingly blurred line between entertainment and politics — especially in a media landscape undergoing corporate mergers and leadership shifts.

Whether Orlins’ comments will impact ratings remains to be seen. But as the torches are lit once again, it’s clear that this season’s drama isn’t confined to the island.

