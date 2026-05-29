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Susan Boyle Starts 'New Era' With Drastic Makeover 4 Years After Suffering Major Stroke

Photo of Susan Boyle; photo of Susan Boyle
Source: MEGA; @susanboylemusic/instagram

Susan Boyle debuted a sophisticated new look on Thursday, May 28.

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May 29 2026, Published 7:02 a.m. ET

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Susan Boyle has fans in a frenzy over her new look.

On Wednesday, May 27, the formerly frumpy Scottish singer, 65, who shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, deleted all old photos from her Instagram, and promised "A new era starts tomorrow," teasing new music.

In place of the old photos are sleek new images: One of Boyle looking fashionable in a brown fur coat, aviator sunglasses and velvet pants; the other of Boyle in a recording studio wearing a velvet tracksuit that read "Just One."

Her hair was styled in a chic blonde bob.

The Instagram carousel showed images of her in a recording studio.

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Photo of Susan Boyle
Source: MEGA

Susan Boyle placed second on 'Britain's Got Talent,' but still achieved massive success.

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Source: Instagram

'A new era starts tomorrow,' the reality star posted.

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Katy Perry and Timothée Chalamet are Fans

Photo of Susan Boyle
Source: MEGA

Susan Boyle's celebrity fans include Katy Perry and Timothée Chalamet.

Katy Perry weighed in on her sophisticated new look, posting "I dreamt this dream."

Watch out, Kylie Jenner. Timothée Chalamet is also a fan.

In 2025, the Marty Supreme actor was asked for his all-time British heroes, and he named Boyle. When asked to explain his choice, he said, “She dreamt bigger than all of us. Who wasn’t moved by that? I remember it like it was yesterday. That was like the advent of YouTube, you know.”

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Susan Boyle's New Look Arrived 4 Years After Her Stroke

Photo of Susan Boyle
Source: MEGA

Susan Boyle suffered a stroke in April 2022.

The makeover comes four years after Boyle overcame a stroke in April 2022.

The artist opened up in a December 2024 interview about how her stroke nearly left her without the ability to sing, saying she had to “fight my way back.”

“I’m back alright," she told What's On Scotland. "I’m feeling OK and ready to go. I had a major stroke. It’s taken me three years, and it’s been hard — I’m not going to pretend otherwise — but it’s made me determined to keep going.”

Boyle’s stroke resulted in muscular weakness down one side, leading to intensive vocal coaching to restore her voice’s abilities.

Who Is Susan Boyle?

Photo of Susan Boyle
Source: MEGA

Susan Boyle has set and broken records worldwide.

Boyle shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Her performance of "I Dreamed a Dream" went viral, and she sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.

She broke records held by The Beatles, was nominated for two Grammys and scored three Guinness World Records.

She holds the title of Oldest Female at No. 1 on the UK albums chart, Oldest Artist to Reach No. 1 with a Debut Album in the US and the UK, and Only British Female Artist To Top Both The U.S. and the U.K. Album Charts With Two Releases.

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