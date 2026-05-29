Susan Boyle Starts 'New Era' With Drastic Makeover 4 Years After Suffering Major Stroke

May 29 2026, Published 7:02 a.m. ET

Susan Boyle debuted a sophisticated new look on Thursday, May 28.

Susan Boyle has fans in a frenzy over her new look.

On Wednesday, May 27, the formerly frumpy Scottish singer, 65, who shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, deleted all old photos from her Instagram, and promised "A new era starts tomorrow," teasing new music.

In place of the old photos are sleek new images: One of Boyle looking fashionable in a brown fur coat, aviator sunglasses and velvet pants; the other of Boyle in a recording studio wearing a velvet tracksuit that read "Just One."

Her hair was styled in a chic blonde bob.

The Instagram carousel showed images of her in a recording studio.