Susan Boyle Rocks Stylish New Hairdo 3 Years After Stroke: Photos
Britain’s Got Talent superstar Susan Boyle, 64, looked unrecognizable in her new, chic hairdo.
Boyle’s stylish new locks are a stark contrast to her typical short, brown cut. Though she’s been sporting shoulder-length hair and bangs for a couple of years now, the singer changed up the color to a lighter blonde and seemed to have gotten highlights.
The famed singer's snaps, which were posted on Wednesday, May 14, pictured her at a recent gathering with friends.
Susan Boyle Enjoys 'Lovely Weather' With Friends
The artist wore a sun hat to block the bright rays from her pale face and donned a fashionable blue and white dress. Her cheeks were painted with a light pink blush, while her lips were colored with a bright pink lipstick.
Boyle captured moments from the day with friends as they enjoyed a backyard BBQ. The star gave a thumbs-up as she manned the steaming grill with her tongs.
“What lovely weather we’re having! Yesterday I popped round to a friend’s for a wee BBQ! Great food, great company, and plenty of laughs in the sunshine!” she captioned her post.
Susan Boyle Had to 'Fight' Her 'Way Back' From Massive Stroke
While Boyle has kept busy with her successful musical career over the years, the singer suffered a debilitating stroke in April 2022.
The artist opened up in a December 2024 interview about how her stroke nearly left her without the ability to sing, saying she had to “fight my way back.”
“I’m back alright. I’m feeling OK and ready to go,” she stated. “I had a major stroke... It’s taken me three years, and it’s been hard — I’m not going to pretend otherwise — but it’s made me determined to keep going.”
Boyle’s stroke resulted in muscular weakness down one side, leading to intensive vocal coaching to restore her voice’s abilities. Though she spent years unable to utilize her greatest asset, the songstress has plans to soon perform on tour.
During her interview, Boyle opened up about her tour and a documentary that is in the works about her remarkable career after blowing the world away with her 2009 appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.
Susan Boyle Wants Olivia Colman to Play Her in Documentary
“There’s a documentary, and I’ve got a drama coming up. Hopefully, a tour — my feet won’t touch the ground, really,” the star said.
“I don’t know who’s going to play me. I’d like Olivia Colman to play me. She’s a laugh as well, and she seems like a happy kind of person,” Boyle added.