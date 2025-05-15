Susan Boyle Rocks Stylish New Hairdo 3 Years After Stroke: Photos

Britain’s Got Talent superstar Susan Boyle, 64, looked unrecognizable in her new, chic hairdo.

Boyle’s stylish new locks are a stark contrast to her typical short, brown cut. Though she’s been sporting shoulder-length hair and bangs for a couple of years now, the singer changed up the color to a lighter blonde and seemed to have gotten highlights.

The famed singer's snaps, which were posted on Wednesday, May 14, pictured her at a recent gathering with friends.