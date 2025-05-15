or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > susan boyle
OK LogoPHOTOS

Susan Boyle Rocks Stylish New Hairdo 3 Years After Stroke: Photos

photos of Susan Boyle
Source: @susanboylemusic/Instagram;MEGA

The songstress made a remarkable recovery after her 2022 stroke.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent superstar Susan Boyle, 64, looked unrecognizable in her new, chic hairdo.

Boyle’s stylish new locks are a stark contrast to her typical short, brown cut. Though she’s been sporting shoulder-length hair and bangs for a couple of years now, the singer changed up the color to a lighter blonde and seemed to have gotten highlights.

The famed singer's snaps, which were posted on Wednesday, May 14, pictured her at a recent gathering with friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Boyle Enjoys 'Lovely Weather' With Friends

susan boyle stylish new hairdo after stroke
Source: @susanboylemusic/Instagram

Susan Boyle spent the day with friends at a backyard BBQ.

The artist wore a sun hat to block the bright rays from her pale face and donned a fashionable blue and white dress. Her cheeks were painted with a light pink blush, while her lips were colored with a bright pink lipstick.

Boyle captured moments from the day with friends as they enjoyed a backyard BBQ. The star gave a thumbs-up as she manned the steaming grill with her tongs.

“What lovely weather we’re having! Yesterday I popped round to a friend’s for a wee BBQ! Great food, great company, and plenty of laughs in the sunshine!” she captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Boyle Had to 'Fight' Her 'Way Back' From Massive Stroke

susan boyle stylish new hairdo years after stroke photos
Source: @susanboylemusic/Instagram

The singer said she had to 'fight' her 'way back' after her stroke.

While Boyle has kept busy with her successful musical career over the years, the singer suffered a debilitating stroke in April 2022.

The artist opened up in a December 2024 interview about how her stroke nearly left her without the ability to sing, saying she had to “fight my way back.”

“I’m back alright. I’m feeling OK and ready to go,” she stated. “I had a major stroke... It’s taken me three years, and it’s been hard — I’m not going to pretend otherwise — but it’s made me determined to keep going.”

MORE ON:
susan boyle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

susan boyle stylish new hairdo after stroke photos
Source: @susanboylemusic/Instagram

Susan Boyle struggled with muscular weakness after her 2022 stroke.

Boyle’s stroke resulted in muscular weakness down one side, leading to intensive vocal coaching to restore her voice’s abilities. Though she spent years unable to utilize her greatest asset, the songstress has plans to soon perform on tour.

During her interview, Boyle opened up about her tour and a documentary that is in the works about her remarkable career after blowing the world away with her 2009 appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.

Susan Boyle Wants Olivia Colman to Play Her in Documentary

susan boyle stylish new hairdo years after stroke
Source: mega

The singer said there is a documentary in the works about her.

“There’s a documentary, and I’ve got a drama coming up. Hopefully, a tour — my feet won’t touch the ground, really,” the star said.

“I don’t know who’s going to play me. I’d like Olivia Colman to play me. She’s a laugh as well, and she seems like a happy kind of person,” Boyle added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.