Susan Smith's Parole Hearing Scheduled 32 Years After Drowning Her Young Sons in South Carolina Lake
Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Susan Smith is preparing to make a second bid for freedom more than three decades after killing her two young sons, Michael and Alexander, in a South Carolina lake.
The convicted murderer, who was sentenced to life behind bars in 1995, is scheduled to appear before the parole board on November 19 after her first request for release was rejected in 2024.
Susan Smith Lied About Carjacking Before Confessing to Murders
On October 25, 1994, Smith claimed a man had stolen her car with her two children still inside.
But nine days later, she admitted she had driven her vehicle into John D. Long Lake in Union County with 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander strapped inside.
Prosecutors argued Smith killed her sons because she wanted to pursue a relationship with businessman Tom Findlay, who reportedly did not want children.
Smith was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in July 1995. Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, the jury sentenced her to life in prison.
"I am not the monster society thinks I am. I am far from it," she shared in a 2015 letter to The State. "Something went very wrong that night. I was not myself. I was a good mother, and I loved my boys. There was no motive, as it was not even a planned event. I was not in my right mind."
Susan Smith's Time Behind Bars
Smith began serving her sentence in July 1995 and was later transferred to Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, S.C.
Her time behind bars included multiple disciplinary incidents, including drug use, possession of narcotics or marijuana, self-mutilation, and sexual encounters with two prison guards.
Both guards faced consequences for their relationships with the inmate.
Smith also pursued a romantic relationship in early 2022 through letters with a man outside prison.
"They write letters all the time," a family member of Smith's revealed in an interview. "Handwritten letters about what their future will be. She's very romantic like that, always wanting to find a happily ever after."
However, their relationship "fizzled out" by October 2022, another family member shared.
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Susan Smith Asked for Mercy During First Parole Hearing
Smith appeared before the parole board for the first time on November 20, 2024, after completing 30 years of her sentence.
"I am a Christian and God is a big part of my life, and I know he has forgiven me, and I know that is by his grace and mercy... And I just ask that you show that same kind of mercy as well," she told the board.
However, her request was denied.
Ex-Husband Vows to Keep Susan Smith Behind Bars
David Smith, the boys' father and Susan's former husband, has repeatedly opposed her release.
"I would tell her that in my capabilities I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure you stay behind bars," he said in September 2024.
During the parole hearing, David argued that 30 years was "just not enough" and insisted the killings were "not a tragic mistake."
"I miss them very much, and I love them very much. And I will be here every two years going forward to ensure that their death doesn't go in vain," he shared.