Sutton Stracke Dishes On Loyal Friendship With Garcelle Beauvais, Withstanding 'RHOBH' Drama & New Cashmere Line

Stracke and the cohost of The Real have formed a tight bond since joining the cast in season 10, despite all of the drama surrounding them. "I guess we're loyal people," the boutique owner says of her relationship with Beauvais. "There's no pact. We actually became friends."

"If she does something that I disagree with, I'm gonna tell her," Stracke notes. "And if I do something that she disagrees with, she's gonna tell me. I love that about us."

"It's not some sort of 'You are always right and I've got your back, no matter what,' you know? We are gonna be real with each other," the designer explains.

