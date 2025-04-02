'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Films New Pilot Show With Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson Amid Contentious Season 14 Reunion
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke taped a new game show pilot fresh on the heels of RHOBH Season 14 wrapping with fashion designer Pol’ Atteu and his husband, Patrik Simpson.
The ad shared for the competitive show stated they were looking for America’s Got Talent “alternates/standbys.”
“Do you have a unique, wacky and interesting talent you want to share with the world?” the description reads. “Seeking the best of the best unique and quirky talents for a brand new Game Show Pilot This is NOT America’s Got Talent. This is a new spin on showcasing your talent or talents that the world never needed to know that you have…but, YOU MUST SHARE! We want the bizarre, unique, unconventional, special and different talent(s) single or multiple acts. If people have told you that you don’t have talent and you believe that you do, come to us to PROVE it.”
Specifically, it mentioned they were looking for “Artists, Dancers, Singers, Musicians, Artists, Jugglers, Animal Acts, Ventriloquists, Magicians, (with a different twist to their talent)... of all ages and types with a unqiue and different skill set” for the show in order to “showcase” their talent.
“We Are looking for you to showcase your talent!” the ad concluded. “Be creative and express yourself in the most unique and individualized way as possible. Show us what you can do that most people can't or that no one has ever thought of doing! If you CAN make it on America’s Got Talent…THEN THIS SHOW IS NOT FOR YOU!”
Stracke, who rose up the ranks to become one of the fan-favorites on RHOBH, seemed to get along splendidly with Atteu and Simpson — who host the “Undressed with Pol’ and Patrik” podcast and star on Gown and Out in Beverly Hills on Prime video — for the occasion. The couple became closer with her when they co-hosted Jeff Lewis’s Radio Andy show “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM. She also appeared on an episode of their podcast.
“It was always a party working with Sutton because she rolled in with bottles of expensive champagne and crystal stemware just to come to our boutique set and dressed in couture!” Atteu dished exclusively to OK!.
Simpson described Stracke as a “true lady from the South," adding she's “fashionable, fun and not afraid to speak what’s on her mind.”
“On top of that we both had fun working with her judging the good, the bad and some, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’” he added. “Now we have so many Housewives reaching out to be on the show!”