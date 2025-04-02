'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Films New Pilot Show With Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson Amid Contentious Season 14 Reunion

The ad shared for the competitive show stated they were looking for America’s Got Talent “alternates/standbys.”

“Do you have a unique, wacky and interesting talent you want to share with the world?” the description reads. “Seeking the best of the best unique and quirky talents for a brand new Game Show Pilot This is NOT America’s Got Talent. This is a new spin on showcasing your talent or talents that the world never needed to know that you have…but, YOU MUST SHARE! We want the bizarre, unique, unconventional, special and different talent(s) single or multiple acts. If people have told you that you don’t have talent and you believe that you do, come to us to PROVE it.”

Specifically, it mentioned they were looking for “Artists, Dancers, Singers, Musicians, Artists, Jugglers, Animal Acts, Ventriloquists, Magicians, (with a different twist to their talent)... of all ages and types with a unqiue and different skill set” for the show in order to “showcase” their talent.