Stay at the Swiss Hotel That Feels Straight Out of a James Bond Film—Welcome to 'The Omnia' in Zermatt

A five-star design lodge perched high above one of the world’s most dramatic mountain towns, The Omnia has all the mystery, glamour, and intrigue of a 007 fantasy and the kind of hotel that you can't help but imagine that Bond himself would retreat to when it’s time to switch from spy mode to spa mode.

If you’ve ever fantasized about starring in your own James Bond movie—minus the high-speed chases but with all the elegance, intrigue, and 'shaken not stirred' martinis—then The Omnia in Zermatt, Switzerland, might just be your perfect next vacation mission.

The adventure kicks off the moment you arrive in Zermatt, a picturesque, car-free village where only electric vehicles are permitted—creating a peaceful, almost cinematic calm. But there’s nothing quiet about your entrance to The Omnia.

Your scene begins when a sharply dressed driver, clad in a crisp vest, shirt, and tie, meets you at the train station and whisks you through the winding, hushed streets in a sleek electric cart.

Just when you expect a traditional hotel check-in, the plot twists. Your cart pulls up to a pair of automatic glass doors that reveal a dimly lit tunnel—more secret lair than luxury resort entrance. You're guided through this discreet passage and into a private glass elevator. In true Bond fashion, you ascend forty meters through solid rock, the anticipation building with each floor.

When the elevator doors slide open, you emerge into The Omnia’s striking, design-forward lobby, perched dramatically above the village with sweeping views of the Matterhorn. It’s bold. It’s breathtaking. And it’s the perfect start to your vacation mission—total relaxation.