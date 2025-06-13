From Viral Video to Global Stages: SXNCELLO’s Rise as a Genre-Bending Power Duo

Over the past few decades, social media has become an increasingly powerful platform for launching successful musical acts. In the early 2000s, with the rise of MySpace, many musicians pivoted to embrace this new social media platform with great success. The modern-day equivalent can be seen in platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where achieving viral video success can help launch the careers of musicians across all genres. One SXNCELLO is a perfect example of this: a duo made up of Ashley James and Lily Thornton. This genre-bending group’s unique blend of classical cello and saxophone with electronic music has gained traction online, putting these innovative artists on the map.

Origin Story

After a chance meeting on a boat in Melbourne in 2018, Lily and Ash formed a partnership. Both were formally trained musicians from classical music backgrounds, each specializing in their respective instruments: cello and saxophone. They were music scholars in the UK and had shown early signs of prodigy. Lily attended the Royal College of Music, while Ash studied at Wells.

In 2018, Lily was involved in musical theater, as well as film and TV recording, while Ash was rapidly becoming Melbourne’s most sought-after saxophonist for events and clubs.

A few months after their initial encounter, Ash reached out to Lily on Instagram, and the two began collaborating professionally. As they say, “We both realised our love for music was in the electronic cinematic genre and started creating sets that crossed genres with a focus on high-energy impact performances. Harmonies, goosebumps, hands in the air.”

While Lily and Ash’s collaboration started with music, it soon grew far beyond that, as they got married and started a family together as well.

Creative Bond

“Although we both benefited greatly from this classical style of education, we both eventually shared a similar feeling of breaking free from these institutions and finding our own path. Being creative with the skills we’d endlessly practiced,” Lily remarks.

Viral Validation