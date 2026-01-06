Sydney Sweeney Goes Fully Nude as She Lathers Body in Gold Paint for Daring Photoshoot
Jan. 6 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is pushing boundaries once again.
The Euphoria star, 28, went fully nude, posing in nothing but diamonds and gold body paint in photos published on Tuesday, January 6.
Channeling Marilyn Monroe, Sweeney’s platinum blonde hair was styled in short, Old Hollywood waves, accessorized with a diamond choker, as she strategically used her hands to cover her assets.
Sydney Sweeney Described Herself as 'Fearless'
During the cover interview, Sweeney described herself as “fearless,” explaining that she refuses to let her phobias dictate her life.
“There are a lot of things that scare me, but that doesn’t stop me. Usually, if something scares me, then I’m going to do it,” The Housemaid star told the outlet. “I have a fear of heights, but I jumped out of a plane and went skydiving. I’ll scream the whole way, but then I’ll want to do it again.”
Sydney Sweeney Is Known to Show Off Her Curves
Sweeney is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves, which have also been the center of plastic surgery rumors.
Sweeney addressed the speculation while taking the Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test with her Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried last month.
Amanda Seyfried Asked Sydney Sweeney About Her B----
"There’s been a question on everyone’s mind recently, and I just have to ask. Are your b---- real?" the Mean Girls star, 40, asked in a video posted December 11.
“Yes!” the White Lotus star immediately responded, which caused Seyfried to double back and ask if Sweeney "ever had any work done on them."
"No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere," the Anyone But You star insisted, before allowing her costar to “touch” them.
The Eden actress previously addressed the cosmetic speculation earlier that month.
"I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles," the Madame Web star told Allure. "You have no idea."
Sydney Sweeney Previously Considered Plastic Surgery
Sweeney previously admitted that she considered plastic surgery in high school due to being uncomfortable with her body shape.
“I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my b---- were,” she said in a December 2023 interview. “I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a b--- job to make them smaller. My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends.”