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Sylvester Stallone, 80, Wants to Do 'as Much as Possible' in His Career as He Declares 'I'm at the End of My Life'

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Source: MEGA

At 80 years old, Sylvester Stallone now prioritizes time over everything else.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

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Sylvester Stallone is taking a different view of his career and personal priorities as he turns 80, acknowledging that his perspective has changed with age.

"[Time is] my currency," the Rocky icon remarked. "I'm at the end of my life."

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Stallone Wants to Make Every Moment Count

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Image of Sylvester Stallone.
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone is fast-tracking his remaining ambitions, driven by a powerful sense of urgency for his career.

The longtime Hollywood star is approaching the years ahead with a greater sense of urgency, making clear that he does not want to leave his ambitions unfinished.

"I plan on just really condensing it, cramming it together and jamming and doing as much as possible," Stallone explained in the September 29 interview.

That mindset extends to the projects he still wants to pursue, including his work on Tulsa King, where the Oscar-nominated screenwriter has found a different way to approach his craft.

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'Tulsa King' Lets Him Be Himself

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Source: MEGA

Playing a tailored character in 'Tulsa King' allows Sylvester Stallone to finally perform as his authentic self.

Stallone stated that Tulsa King has given him an opportunity to move away from some of the expectations that followed him throughout his career.

"I told [producer] Taylor Sheridan, 'I'm going to write this in a way that it's just me,'" he recalled.

The arrangement allowed the veteran filmmaker to bring more of his own personality to the character rather than relying on the physical persona that defined many of his earlier roles.

"It's become this really bespoke kind of performance where it's tailored to just allow me to be me, which I've never done in my whole life, ever," he added.

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He No Longer Needs to Prove Himself

Image of Sylvester Stallone.
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone now embraces roles that rely on dialogue and vulnerability rather than his iconic tough guy physique.

After decades of playing characters built around physical strength, Stallone now sees value in approaching a performance without having to maintain that image.

"You don't have to be a tough guy. You just show up and let the words carry you away," he said.

The change comes after a career that made Rocky Balboa and John Rambo two of his most recognizable characters, while also establishing him as a screenwriter, director and producer.

He Says He Has Nothing Left to Prove

Image of Sylvester Stallone.
Source: MEGA

Stallone enters his 80s completely satisfied with his legacy, reflecting on his journey in his new memoir.

As he enters his octogenarian years, the performer is also approaching his legacy without the need to demonstrate what he can still accomplish.

"I have nothing to prove. I have no more tricks in the bag. You've seen the magician," Stallone declared.

The sentiment marks a striking contrast with the drive that carried the former struggling star from rejection and financial hardship to global stardom.

The actor recently released his memoir, The Steps, where he reflects on his life, career and the experiences that shaped him.

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