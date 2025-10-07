or
SZA Poses Topless in Shocking Near-Naked Snapshot: Photo

Source: MEGA/@sza/Instagram

SZA nearly exposed everything in a racy mirror photo.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

SZA stopped for a semi-nude selfie during a wardrobe fitting.

The "Snooze" singer, 35, exposed her chest in a shocking photo snapped from the mirror on Saturday, October 4.

She covered up her nipples with her French-manicured hands as a black one-piece slipped off her shoulders.

Source: @sza/Instagram

SZA barely covered up her b------.

SZA appeared to be in the middle of getting her outfit altered, as a man adjusted a black garment dropped halfway down her body. She rocked a short bob with bangs and exposed two kirituhi tattoos on her collarbone, each representing one side of her family lineage.

The mirror selfie was one of many racy snapshots included in Saturday's photo dump. She kicked off her Instagram carousel with another sultry snap, donned in a lacy white tank top, black underwear and a red wig.

In a different image, the musician turned to the side and flaunted her abs. She lifted up her oversized red shirt, revealing a nude bra and tiny black thong underneath.

SZA later covered up and stopped for a mirror selfie in the elevator before heading out. She went glam in a plunging, fiery red jumpsuit with a circle ring chain link belt.

Source: @sza/Instagram

SZA flashed her audience in a cheeky thong.

Elsewhere in the Instagram post, the singer rocked a light brown afro with a blue and white button-down mini dress, Louis Vuitton box purse and red stilettos. She accessorized with several chunky silver bangles, layered necklaces and red sunglasses as she held a drink in her hand.

The star also attended a sporting event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, watching a game from what appeared to be a box suite. She stripped down to a barely-there pink bodysuit that exposed her cleavage, complemented by baggy jeans and sneakers.

She capped off her social media share with several other memories as of late, including maxing out at 117 mph in a car, munching on fruit and watching "The Lesbian Homie" on Tubi.

SZA

Source: @sza/Instagram

SZA frequently exposes her body online.

"Ion eem post on the main no more. We good doe," SZA captioned her Instagram post, with ERISTHEPLANET's "Geezer" playing in the background.

"You look so good," Chloe Bailey wrote.

"You fine, but this song? *immediately adds to playlist*," Issa Rae added.

SZA Hosts Event With Mariah Carey

Source: @applemusic/Instagram

SZA interviewed Mariah Carey.

On September 24, SZA joined fellow chart-topping artist Mariah Carey for a one-night-only conversation in collaboration with Apple Music. The "Kill Bill" singer interviewed the 56-year-old in New York about her new album, Here For It All.

"Sza did an amazing job. Queen we love you so much. We are HERE FOR IT ALL," one fan wrote after the event.

"SZA looks so excited and happy here im happy for her to experience this moment," another social media user added.

