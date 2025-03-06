or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
SZA
PHOTOS

Sizzling Hot! 10 of SZA's Sultriest Photos

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

Head-turner SZA knows how to dominate the internet with her smoldering, stunning photos.

By:

March 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Beach Ready

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

SZA flaunted her curves amid cosmetic enhancement rumors.

In a January photoset, SZA showed off her curves in a light blue and orange bikini with her long dark hair partially covering her assets.

"Humaning," she simply captioned the sizzling snap.

She Left Little to the Imagination

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

Fans speculated SZA may have undergone rhinoplasty, liposuction and other surgeries.

The "Kill Bill" hitmaker set pulses racing in a form-fitting, floor-length black dress with a daring high slit and plunging neckline. She completed the look with a voluminous afro hairstyle, black high heels, a massive cross necklace, a silver choker and multiple rings.

She wrote, "Outside focused on the inside."

SZA Looked Good in Short Hair

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

In 2023, SZA confirmed she underwent a Brazilian b--- lift.

In December 2023, SZA wowed in a matching bikini top and bottom that accentuated her curves. The snapshot also highlighted the intricate tattoos on her arms and stomach.

"To crash out is to grow," she told her followers.

She Pushed the Boundaries With a Hot Snap

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

She had the BBL procedure in 2022.

The 35-year-old "Snooze" hitmaker slipped into a tiny bikini set as she seductively posed for the camera in an October 2023 photo on Instagram.

SZA Turned Up the Heat

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

According to SZA, she felt she did not need the procedure soon after getting it.

"I've tried to post this 3 times I quit lol," SZA captioned a photo that left fans breathless, showcasing her voluptuous figure in a patterned bikini.

SZA

She Almost Bared It All

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

Despite having some regrets, SZA said she loves her body.

SZA barely covered up in a March 2021 mirror selfie, almost exposing her taped bosom as she prepared for an event.

SZA Posed With Her Cat

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

SZA has not ruled out any further cosmetic procedures in the future.

The "Good Days" singer offered a good dump of photos in January 2021, striking up a pose with her cat in front of a mirror while donning a blue bikini top.

Working Out in Style

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

SZA expanded her empire and made her acting debut in 'One of Them Days.'

SZA put on her black sports bra and patterned shorts while working out at home in December 2020.

SZA Showed Off Her Curves

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

She debuted in the industry in 2011.

During a January 2020 getaway, SZA sizzled in a revealing red and black bikini with crisscrossed strings around the waist area, highlighting her curves. She topped off the look with a floral bucket hat.

"Moved to Hawaiil. No discussion (imma put some clothes on in February 🥴)," she wrote in the caption.

She Looked Confident and Sultry

sza sultriest photos
Source: @sza/Instagram

SZA scored her first No. 1 single with 'Kill Bill' in 2023.

SZA stunned in a brown bikini in a July 2018 photo, treating everyone with her beauty during her "off day."

