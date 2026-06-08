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Talay Riley, British Songwriter for Britney Spears, Dead at Age 35 After Being Stabbed in London

Photo of Talay Riley
Source: @talayriley/instagram

Talay Riley's death is still being investigated.

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June 8 2026, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

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British songwriter Talay Riley (real name Mark Orabiyi) has died at age 35.

According to reports, Riley – who was worked on music for the likes of Dua Lipa and Britney Spears — was stabbed on June 5 in London’s Silvertown. He was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Another man in his 20s was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.

Two men and one woman, all in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder. One man and women were let go while the third was released on bail pending further inquiries.

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The Artist's Family Released a Statement

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Photo of Talay Riley was stabbed to death at age 35.
Source: @talayriley/instagram

Talay Riley was stabbed to death at age 35.

His family confirmed their loss with a public statement.

"Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him. We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent," they shared. "His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

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Photo of Talay Riley was a Grammy winner.
Source: @talayriley/instagram

Talay Riley was a Grammy winner.

Another message from the Orabiyi family and Talay’s management on his Instagram page read, "Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award winning, multi platinum selling songwriter & artist."

"For those that knew and loved him personally it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most," they continued. "We are deeply grateful for the enormous outpouring of love and support that we have received through messages, calls and visits over the past hours. Thank you for your continued consideration and sensitivity at what is a devastating time for us all."

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Photo of The songwriter worked with stars like Dua Lipa and Nick Jonas.
Source: @talayriley/instagram

The songwriter worked with stars like Dua Lipa and Nick Jonas.

Riley worked on songs such as Spears' "Clumsy," Lipa's "Last Dance" and Nick Jonas' single "Levels." He also released music on his own, including his hit "Make You Mine."

Talay Riley Worked With Zendaya

Photo of Talay Riley said it was 'divine intervention' that he got to work with Zendaya.
Source: @talayriley/instagram

Talay Riley said it was 'divine intervention' that he got to work with Zendaya.

This March, he posted a fun throwback photo alongside Zendaya and congratulated her on how far she's come in Hollywood.

"A few years back, I had the opportunity to work with one of the most influential, recognised [sic] and established individuals on the planet. @zendaya I thank God for this, looking back now I see it was divine intervention," Riley penned. "If your reading this Z! God bless and keep on being SUPERNATURAL & GREAT. Congratulations on having too much sauce, add more."

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