'Talentless' North West, 13, Faces Backlash Over 'Embarrassing' First Solo Festival Performance in Chicago
June 15 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
North West's first-ever solo performance at a music festival was met with a wave of harsh online criticism.
The 13-year-old took the stage at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 in Chicago on Friday, June 12, following the release of her debut EP, N0rth4evr, last month.
North West Performs First Solo Festival Set
The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit on stage, featuring an oversized long-sleeve shirt and ruffled skirt.
She completed the look with an electric blue wig, styled into two long pigtails that fell nearly to her knees, along with studded bracelets and large sunglasses that covered much of her face.
The Performance Sparked Debate on Social Media
North's performance drew criticism from some viewers, as many felt she was too young to be making music festival appearances.
"Because nothing says 'childhood' like instant global fame, blue wigs, and the internet turning your first performance into a worldwide headline frenzy," one user wrote via X, while another added, "What an embarrassment. She's only 12 years old, too, and allowed to act like this."
"Great. More talentless music forced upon us by the music industry," a third critic said. "For every 1 band forced upon the people, there are 10 better bands ignored by the music industry."
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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Supported North West
The Skims owner, 45, gave fans an inside look at the live performance, including showing off backstage passes with her daughter's face.
"North West just arrived at her first ever festival performance," she captioned a video of North as she took the stage.
Meanwhile, the "Heartless" rapper, 49, reposted a clip of North's performance via his Instagram Stories the next morning.
“The crowd was jumping for North West at Summer Smash when she played ‘TALKING,'” read the caption, which showed North rapping to a hyped-up audience.
North West Officially Entered Her Teen Years
North marked her 13th birthday on June 15, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sharing a heartfelt tribute dedicated to the teenager.
"Happy Birthday my Northiiiiiieeeeeeeee (Uzi voice!!!)🩵 I can’t believe you are officially a teenager!!!!!" she captioned a carousel of adorable photos via Instagram. "There’s no one like you my baby girl! I love being your mom and watching you grow. I love you to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond. 🖤👽🛸🩵💙."