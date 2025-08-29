or
Tana Mongeau Admits She's Using Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro Again: 'It's Like a Toxic Boyfriend'

Photo of Tana Mongeau
Source: MEGA/@tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau can't decide if she wants to stay on a GLP-1 after mixed experiences with Mounjaro.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Tana Mongeau got vulnerable about her weight-loss transformation.

The influencer, 27, admitted to tapping GLP-1 drug Mounjaro in a tell-all TikTok video on Thursday, August 28.

Mongeau detailed her experience with the medicine and why she keeps reverting to it, despite intense side effects.

Mongeau started off by expressing her frustration over how "taboo" it is to be on a GLP-1, even though she sees a celebrity or influencer "every time" she goes to her Mounjaro office in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"It's so funny because they always see me, and it's like a deer in headlights. They're like, 'That's the b---- with the podcast...'" she joked. "They're scared. They don't want me to expose them, because that's the only thing that people get there."

Source: @tanamongeaulol/TikTok

Tana Mongeau is back on Mounjaro.

The podcast host has a love-hate relationship with Mounjaro and "can't decide" whether she wants to stay on it. Just earlier this month, she told fans on her show to "never, ever, ever do it" because of how nauseous it made her. Now, she's back on the drug.

"You hypocrite!" she critiqued herself. "It's like a toxic boyfriend. I swear, I can't. I suck at knowing there are quick fixes for things."

Mongeau recalled going to Australia to indulge in "cheese on top of cheese," only to come home to her jeans not fitting anymore.

"I know, and everyone in L.A. knows, that I can go to this place in Beverly Hills, and then all my jeans fit again," she explained. "It sucks, because right now, I just ate rice cakes...I feel like I had Thanksgiving dinner twice. It can't be good. And then I go back to, 'I'm never going back on it again. I'm getting off it.'"

The social media star knows she's "never going to be an Alo gym girl" but is trying to adopt pilates into her everyday routine.

"I want to do it the healthy way," she quipped. "Having a quick fix dangling before you like a carrot, it's just so hard sometimes not to fold. I don't know if this is going to get me in trouble, but everyone is on it, everyone you love. If I'm in trouble, so is everyone ever. I'm taking everyone down with me...I have to get off of it, but I just have to tell you that I'm on it this week."

Mongeau is "so sad missing the dopamine of food" and wishes she could go back to a normal diet.

"All I want to do is have a Hot 'n Spicy McChicken dipped in buffalo sauce and feel joy," she complained.

