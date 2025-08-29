Tana Mongeau Admits She's Using Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro Again: 'It's Like a Toxic Boyfriend'

Article continues below advertisement

Tana Mongeau got vulnerable about her weight-loss transformation. The influencer, 27, admitted to tapping GLP-1 drug Mounjaro in a tell-all TikTok video on Thursday, August 28. Mongeau detailed her experience with the medicine and why she keeps reverting to it, despite intense side effects.

Source: @tanamongeau/Instagram Tana Mongeau previously said Mounjaro made her nauseous.

Mongeau started off by expressing her frustration over how "taboo" it is to be on a GLP-1, even though she sees a celebrity or influencer "every time" she goes to her Mounjaro office in Beverly Hills, Calif. "It's so funny because they always see me, and it's like a deer in headlights. They're like, 'That's the b---- with the podcast...'" she joked. "They're scared. They don't want me to expose them, because that's the only thing that people get there."

@tanamongeaulol be careful bc i rly will take down everyone with me. ♬ original sound - Tana Mongeau Source: @tanamongeaulol/TikTok Tana Mongeau is back on Mounjaro.

The podcast host has a love-hate relationship with Mounjaro and "can't decide" whether she wants to stay on it. Just earlier this month, she told fans on her show to "never, ever, ever do it" because of how nauseous it made her. Now, she's back on the drug. "You hypocrite!" she critiqued herself. "It's like a toxic boyfriend. I swear, I can't. I suck at knowing there are quick fixes for things."

Source: @tanamongeau/Instagram Tana Mongeau alternates between going on, then off Mounjaro.

Mongeau recalled going to Australia to indulge in "cheese on top of cheese," only to come home to her jeans not fitting anymore. "I know, and everyone in L.A. knows, that I can go to this place in Beverly Hills, and then all my jeans fit again," she explained. "It sucks, because right now, I just ate rice cakes...I feel like I had Thanksgiving dinner twice. It can't be good. And then I go back to, 'I'm never going back on it again. I'm getting off it.'"

Source: MEGA Tana Mongeau admitted to seeing lots of celebrities at her Mounjaro office.