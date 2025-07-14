Tana Rain Reveals 'What’s in My Bag' With Handfuls Including Cold Hard Cash
Tana Rain made jaws drop in a TikTok video!
The internet sensation treated her followers to simple yet tantalizing content that got her fans talking. Rain filmed a classic “what’s in my bag” video, but what fans could focus on may not be her things.
Tana Rain’s Busty Distraction
The 30-year-old content creator looked nothing short of gorgeous in a white romper with colorful heart prints. She bared ample cleavage and almost flashed her ample assets through the deep neckline. The garment’s lace edging helped obscure Rain’s chest from exposure. In addition, the tight fit emphasized her hourglass silhouette, while the thin shoulder straps accentuated her slender arms.
All Glammed Up
Rain styled her blonde locks in sleek, straight strands with a center part and left them untied. For the video, she wore a stunning makeup application that enhanced her striking features.
The influencer kept her accessories to a minimum by only sporting bracelets.
Flaunting Her ‘Every Day Purse’
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the clip, Rain showed off her “every day” purse, which was a black Louis Vuitton piece called “Easy Pouch On Strap” and retails for $1,740.00.
According to the brand’s website, the bag is crafted “from Monogram Empreinte leather” and “can be worn on the shoulder, with the chain or the strap for a short carry, or cross-body as the leather strap is adjustable.”
However, Rain got rid of the gold strap and added a Jellycat bag charm. She got Amuseables Pretzel, a cute charm that’s “baked to perfection in golden brown fur and sprinkled with stitched salt speckles, this smiling pastry has fine cord legs and a silver claw clip.”
Rain then showed a “Prada outfit,” which was made up of a mini black bucket hat and jump shorts, followed by a hand sanitizer in Beach Coco from Touchland.
The social media star then flaunted her Burt’s Bees’ “coconut chapstick,” a small pink wallet that stores her “credit cards and ID.”
Money Reveal
Rain also flashed some “dollar bills” amounting to about $400, two tampons, which she called “lady products,” and various breath mints as she maintains “good oral hygiene.”
The bombshell also showcased her Lumify eye drops, which she claims make her eyes “pop.”
After Rain showed her Apple AirPods, she found another $100 bill.
The cash was the last item Rain showed on camera before chugging the things back to her purse, which she claims “it’s small but it fits a lot.”
Rain captioned the post: “Ahhhh what’s in my bag.”
Fan Reactions
Since going live on the video-sharing app, the clip raked in over 3,000 likes and over a hundred comments from her adoring fans.
“Wow, so beautiful,” raved an admirer.
“My goodness, I couldn’t help but like,” noted another user.
“Fall more in love with you,” added a third commenter.