Tana Rain Reveals 'What’s in My Bag' With Handfuls Including Cold Hard Cash

In the clip, Rain showed off her “every day” purse, which was a black Louis Vuitton piece called “Easy Pouch On Strap” and retails for $1,740.00.

According to the brand’s website, the bag is crafted “from Monogram Empreinte leather” and “can be worn on the shoulder, with the chain or the strap for a short carry, or cross-body as the leather strap is adjustable.”

However, Rain got rid of the gold strap and added a Jellycat bag charm. She got Amuseables Pretzel, a cute charm that’s “baked to perfection in golden brown fur and sprinkled with stitched salt speckles, this smiling pastry has fine cord legs and a silver claw clip.”

Rain then showed a “Prada outfit,” which was made up of a mini black bucket hat and jump shorts, followed by a hand sanitizer in Beach Coco from Touchland.

The social media star then flaunted her Burt’s Bees’ “coconut chapstick,” a small pink wallet that stores her “credit cards and ID.”