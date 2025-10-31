Tara Lipinski Is 'So Grateful' for Her Daughter After 5-Year Struggle With Infertility, Reveals She's 'Trying' to Expand Her Family Again

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Lipinski, who has been open about her battle with infertility, is cherishing every single day with her daughter, Georgie. "Every parent is so grateful for their children, but I think when you go through a difficult journey and you have to work so hard to get a result — and for so many years I didn't think it was in the cards for me — so it almost feels surreal. When I wake her up in the morning, I have to pinch myself because I really thought maybe this wasn't going to happen," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while speaking about her involvement with Fertility Out Loud and her reason for being at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Annual Meeting this week. "I find myself saying to myself so often that I prayed for this moment, I prayed for a screaming baby on a plane, I prayed to walk in the park with her. I feel so lucky that on a daily basis I get this thrill inside where I realize I am kind of living the dream."

Source: @taralipinski/instagram The star went through a five-year infertility battle.

As Georgie, who was born via surrogate on October 25, 2023, gets older, the blonde beauty, who is married to Todd Kapostasy, says her daughter is "so sassy!" "I don't know what we're going to do. She's going to be a handful," she quips. "But she's amazing and the best. That's the only thing I want for her — to be able to speak up about what's important. I feel so grateful I am able to on this journey, and whatever she does, whoever she is, she's perfect in our eyes. We're having a lot of fun with this stage of toddlerhood. She's walking around, and she's this little spitfire!"

Source: @taralipinski/instagram Tara Lipinski said she wants to continue expanding her family.

Lipinski, who was an American former competitive figure skater and became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in an individual event at the 1998 Winter Games, won't force her daughter to go down the same path she did, but she's enjoying watching her on the ice. "I want her to have her own thing, and at the end of the day, whatever she loves and wants to do, I know my husband and I will support her every step of the way. It's fun. I take her on the ice; I have been taking her on the ice since she was eight months old," she shares. "She is all in on skating, which is funny. She loves it when I pick her up and spin her around, and she loves to skate fast. It's really sweet to share my world with her. It's my two worlds colliding: my first love of figure skating and obviously my daughter, so that's a very surreal moment when we're on the ice together." The athlete says more kids are not out of the question — it's just figuring it all out one step at a time. "We're definitely trying to build our family, and it's a really, really bumpy ride," she admits. "The second time around, it's not easy. We are definitely in the midst of that climb again, and I am sure at some point, I will share more, but it's been a lot for us."

For now, Lipinski is focused on being a resource for others, which is why attending the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Annual Meeting and participating in an in-booth panel discussion hosted by Fertility Out Loud titled, “Are We Listening? The Power of Emotional Resilience and Mental Health on the Path to Parenthood," was a no-brainer. Moderated by Ferring’s Allison Kovacs and joined by reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Lucky Sekhon, the conversation explored the emotional toll of infertility and the importance of integrating mental-health support into fertility care. The starlet shared her personal journey — 24 procedures over five years, including multiple miscarriages — and how resilience shaped her experience.

Source: Adam J. Foraker 4Acre Photography The Olympian wants to help others who are going through similar issues she faced.

"I have been on a really long journey to building my family. We have a 2-year-old daughter via surrogacy. I am so grateful that we were able to stay in the game long enough to go through surrogacy and have a healthy pregnancy and now have a daughter. Sometimes I still pinch myself because for so many years, I didn't think that was possible for us. In five years, I had 24 surgeries, eight retrievals, six failed transfers, four miscarriages, two endo surgeries, so there were definitely moments where I was like, 'I didn't expect this.' To be at this point, I feel grateful, and we're still trying to build our family now, and the journey is not easy. I am very, very grateful to be partnering with Fertility Out Loud because I have been on this journey myself, and I feel like it's so important to spread the word to let other people know there is a safe space where they can go to be heard and feel seen. For so many years in the beginning, I didn't know a lot," she notes. "I was so overwhelmed with so many questions and worries. I spent so much time deep diving on Google late at night trying to find reputable information, and so I hope I can find someone out there who might be going through something similar and help them. I want to let people know about — not only do they have reputable information, but they have fertility coaching for free. They have a community where you can hear other people's stories," she continues, adding she's been "tested" and "resilient" throughout this journey.

Source: Adam J. Foraker 4Acre Photography The athlete welcomed her daughter via surrogate in 2023.