Tara Reid, 49, 'Single and Ready to Mingle' After Split From Boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar, 43

Photo of Tara Reid and Nathan Montpetit-Howar
Source: MEGA; @tarareid/Instagram

'American Pie' actress Tara Reid, 49, is 'single and ready to mingle' following her recent split from her boyfriend of six years, Nathan Montpetit-Howar.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Tara Reid is looking forward to the future following her split from boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar.

“She looked single and ready to mingle,” a source close to Reid told a news outlet on Monday, November 3, after she attended a red carpet event. “Tara is not crying into her pillow at home. She is in a good place.”

Tara Reid Split From Nathan Montpetit-Howar

Photo of Tara Reid and Nathan Montpetit-Howar were together for six years.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid and Nathan Montpetit-Howar were together for six years.

The American Pie alum, 49, reportedly split from the music producer, 43, after six years together. Sources told the outlet that the actress felt the romance had “run its course” and had become “bad for her.”

“I’ve not seen her this happy in years and it really shows in her smile, the way she carries herself, her energy, everything about her is just lighter and brighter!” the source explained. “She’s embracing her new energy as a woman who really knows what she wants. She’s making great decisions, including becoming single and embracing it.”

Tara Reid Is 'Single and Ready to Mingle'

Photo of Tara Reid and Nathan Montpetit-Howar's relationship had reportedly been struggling in the last few months.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid and Nathan Montpetit-Howar's relationship had reportedly been struggling in the last few months.

The source noted that Reid and Montpetit-Howar’s romance had been struggling in recent months.

“I think a lot of times women get trapped in bad relationships and they just let it drag them down endlessly,” said the insider. “That definitely happened to her, but she was strong enough and loved herself enough to say 'Not Anymore!'”

Tara Reid

When Did the Exes Meet?

Photo of Tara Reid went public with the romance in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid went public with the romance in 2019.

Reid and Montpetit-Howar went public with their romance in 2019 after initially meeting at a dinner party. "He’s my best friend, my partner in crime; he’s patient like no other," the actress previously gushed of Montpetit-Howar, who is president of Phantom Acoustics, a sound technology company, per Bustle.

In 2022, Reif shared a rare update, explaining how they did little things to “keep a spark” in their relationship.

“It's going great. It's been really good. We've been on this journey together and it's been wonderful. He's been really helpful. We just took a little road trip, which was fun,” she told a publication in 2022. “We're doing good and we're happy and that's the most important thing.”

Tara Reid Was Previously Engaged to Carson Daly

Photo of Tara Reid was formerly known for her romance with Carson Daly.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid was formerly known for her romance with Carson Daly.

Prior to her relationship with Montpetit-Howar, Reid was known for dating Carson Daly in the early 2000s. The pair started dating in March 2000 and got engaged that October. They later broke off their engagement in June 2001.

Reid became engaged to internet entrepreneur Michael Axtman in 2010 after several months of dating but later called it quits.

