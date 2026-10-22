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Target Employee Humiliates a Woman for Allegedly Stealing a Cart Full of Items, Then Learns She Bought Them: 'About To Lose His Job'

Split photo of woman and Target employee
Source: @BREDOLLAAAZ/TIKTOK

A Target store employee faced questions after a woman alleged she was wrongly accused of theft.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

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A Target employee humiliated a woman by allegedly accusing her of stealing a cart full of items, only to learn that she had paid for her purchases. The woman was reportedly detained by police during the incident, but the employee later apologized after reviewing CCTV footage that confirmed her account.

In a TikTok video shared by @bredollaaaz, a staff member can be seen admitting his mistake and returning the woman’s receipt.

"Alright, I checked it. You wasn’t lying. So, that’s my apology," the employee said.

The video drew attention online, with one viewer commenting, "Oh he’s about to lose his job!"

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Image of a Target employee reviewed CCTV footage before apologizing to the woman and returning her receipt.
Source: @BREDOLLAAAZ/TIKTOK

A Target employee reviewed CCTV footage before apologizing to the woman and returning her receipt.

The incident reportedly took place at a Target store in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania.

Initial video of the accusation was shared by @maci_mulatto on Instagram on August 13, where the woman was seen being stopped by store staff and a police officer as she tried to leave.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the woman was shopping with her cousin. She said she had paid for her purchases while her cousin continued browsing. A store employee reportedly offered them a cart to carry their items.

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Image of the woman showed her receipt while disputing the alleged theft accusation at Target.
Source: @BREDOLLAAAZ/TIKTOK

The woman showed her receipt while disputing the alleged theft accusation at Target.

The woman said she planned to file a lawsuit against Target over the incident.

However, it remained unclear whether she would also pursue action against the police officer.

She questioned the officer’s role in the encounter, alleging that he had not conducted an investigation before the situation escalated.

"[The officer] just went from standing there curious about the situation, not really saying much up until the loss prevention officer escalated it. The police officer didn’t investigate," the woman said.

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Target Staff Allegedly Accuse Woman Of Theft

Image of the woman described her experience during a shopping trip to Target in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania.
Source: @BREDOLLAAAZ/TIKTOK

The woman described her experience during a shopping trip to Target in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania.

The woman said she became uncomfortable when she noticed a loss prevention officer watching them around the store.

"I’m not going to lie. I thought he was going to try to steal our purses," the woman said.

Her cousin also reportedly noticed staff alerting Starbucks employees to their presence. The pair began recording when two Target employees and a police officer approached them.

The woman maintained to show proof.

"I have my receipt. I’m saying, though, I did not take nothing from y’all’s store," she said in the TikTok video.

"I’m saying I have my receipt; my purse is here. I’ve let ya’ll go through my purse, the officer, and all of my items are right here," she added.

Police Officer Detains Woman During Investigation

Image of a police officer told the woman she was being detained during the Target investigation.
Source: @BREDOLLAAAZ/TIKTOK

A police officer told the woman she was being detained during the Target investigation.

The woman alleged that neither the employees nor the officer inspected her car, despite it being mentioned during the confrontation.

She also described feeling unable to defend herself as the situation escalated.

"That’s why I felt so powerless and unheard. Once the guy said I took everything in my cart, the officer immediately put his hands on the cart," she said.

The woman was subsequently escorted back into the store with her purchases.

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