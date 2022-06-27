Daily Checkout: The Tubular Tubing Mascara Our E-Commerce Editor Swears By — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

To OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Haley Gunn, finding a mascara that stands up to Texas’ notorious summer humidity is no easy task.

"In Houston recently it's been 100, 101, 103 and the heat index adds usually what feels like another 10 degrees," she says. "Combine that with our humidity and it's extremely hard to find summer-proof makeup." But to Haley, it seems that Tarte’s Tartelette Tubing Mascara is particularly apt at tackling these challenges, helping her lashes stay polished and volumized amid triple-digit temps.

"This mascara is it," Haley explains. "It doesn't flake on me or run, even when I was outside," she continued, detailing how the cosmetic stayed firmly put even while facing irritants like sweat and sunscreen.

But even with its incredible summer-friendly formula, Haley says she didn’t buy this product with the intention of finding a seasonal beauty must-have. Rather, she says she was interested in experimenting with tubing mascaras, or mascaras that wrap lashes with polymer "tubes."

"I didn't have much expectations for it," she says. "But after wearing it for a month or so now I love it!"

Unlike their traditional counterparts, Haley says that all tubing mascaras, including her Tarte go-to, have an "extremely minor learning curve" when it comes to application.

"It's an easy two steps to get [a] wide awake, bright look that performs in harsh summer weather," she explains. "You start with the tips of your lashes on the first coat and then work from the base up on the second coat to build up the length." The payoff of this technique? "It makes getting the desired long, lush lashes effect easier," she says. "It takes half the time and attention to get lashes that are long and have volume without going overboard and having spider lashes."

