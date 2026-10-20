Tashiba Williams: What Every Caregiver Should Know About Chronic Wounds

Article continues below advertisement

If you are caring for a parent, a spouse, or a loved one managing a chronic wound, the information in this piece could be the difference between a wound that heals and one that does not. Tashiba Williams, NP-C, founder of ADA Family Health Clinic, has spent more than 25 years in nursing watching what happens when the people closest to a chronic wound patient do not know what to look for. It is not that they do not care. It is that nobody told them what caring, in this specific clinical context, actually requires. Williams is changing that. As the founder of a mobile wound care and primary care practice serving patients across Texas and Louisiana, she has made patient and family education a cornerstone of how her clinic operates. Every visit includes not just wound assessment and treatment but a deliberate effort to ensure that the people surrounding the patient understand what they are looking at, what it means, and when to act. October is National Caregiver Appreciation Month, and Williams is using it as an opportunity to speak directly to the millions of Americans who are quietly managing the care of a loved one with a chronic wound, often without the guidance they need to do it effectively.

Article continues below advertisement

What a Chronic Wound Actually Is The first thing Williams wants caregivers to understand is that a chronic wound is not simply a wound that is taking a long time to heal. It is a clinical condition that signals something deeper about the patient's overall health and requires a fundamentally different approach than an ordinary cut or scrape. Chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure injuries, and vascular wounds, persist because the underlying conditions that impair healing, most commonly diabetes, poor circulation, and compromised immune function, are still active. Applying a bandage and waiting is not a treatment plan. It is an invitation for the wound to worsen. "A chronic wound isn't just a skin problem," Williams said. "It's often a signal of deeper health issues that can dramatically affect quality of life, mobility, and independence." For caregivers, that reframing matters enormously. A wound that is not healing is not a minor inconvenience to manage at home with over-the-counter supplies. It is a clinical situation that requires professional attention, consistent monitoring, and a treatment plan developed by someone with the training to understand what the wound is telling them about the patient's broader health. The Warning Signs Every Caregiver Should Know Williams has identified a set of warning signs that caregivers should watch for and act on immediately rather than waiting to see if they resolve on their own. Any wound that has not shown clear signs of improvement within two to four weeks should be evaluated by a wound care specialist without delay. That timeline is shorter than most people assume and far shorter than most caregivers wait before seeking professional guidance. Beyond the healing timeline, caregivers should watch for redness or warmth spreading around the wound edges, which can indicate infection developing in the surrounding tissue. Increased drainage, particularly if it becomes thick, discolored, or develops an odor, is another signal that the wound is not progressing as it should. Swelling in the affected limb, new or worsening pain around the wound site, and any discoloration of the surrounding skin are all signs that warrant immediate professional attention. For patients managing diabetes specifically, Williams urges caregivers to check feet daily. Diabetic neuropathy, the nerve damage that reduces sensation in the extremities, means that a diabetic patient may not feel a wound developing on their foot until it has already progressed significantly. A caregiver who is checking regularly can catch what the patient cannot feel.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!