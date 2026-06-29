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Taylor Parker's Disturbing Hospital Body-Cam Footage Resurfaces Following Netflix Spotlight

Photo of Taylor Parker
Source: @Netflix/YouTube

Taylor Parker's resurfaced hospital body-cam footage has renewed interest in her capital murder case following Netflix's 'Maternal Instinct.'

June 29 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET

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Newly released body-cam footage from Taylor Parker's hospital room is reigniting interest in one of the most unsettling murder cases in recent memory. The footage, acquired by TMZ from the Bowie County Court, shows Parker in a hospital bed as investigators interrogate her about the circumstances surrounding her arrest. "We know you did it," an investigator tells Parker in the video, while she insists that she simply went into labor while driving.

However, officers told her they believed that they already suspected she had murdered her friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, and removed her unborn child from her body.

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Image of Body-cam footage shows Parker insisting she had just given birth, despite officers rejecting her account.
Source: @Netflix/YouTube

Body-cam footage shows Parker insisting she had just given birth, despite officers rejecting her account.

During the interview, officers explained they were trying to understand the motive, not whether she committed the crime. They asked about possible depression and medication.

Parker continued to insist she had given birth to the baby, even though investigators rejected her story. As the questioning went on, she became emotional and broke down in tears. Parker expressed her sorrow over her friend's death, stating that her "head's been hurting." She also told the officers that she experienced a stroke in 2015.

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Taylor Parker Claimed She Had Just Given Birth

Image of Taylor Parker being confronted at an Oklahoma hospital after discovering Reagan Simmons-Hancock had been killed.
Source: @Netflix/YouTube

Taylor Parker being confronted at an Oklahoma hospital after discovering Reagan Simmons-Hancock had been killed.

Prosecutors have alleged that Parker spent several months faking a pregnancy before she targeted Hancock, who was over eight months along at that time.

Authorities reported that Parker murdered her friend and then conducted a makeshift C-section to extract the unborn child. She subsequently tried to pass the baby off as her own, claiming she had gone into labor while driving.

However, after reaching the hospital, the medical staff realized that Parker had not actually given birth and notified the police, who subsequently took her into custody. The unborn infant was later declared dead, marking this case as one of Texas' most widely publicized murder cases.

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Netflix Documentary Has Renewed Interest in the Case

Image of Taylor Parker faked her pregnancy for months by wearing a fake baby bump and staged a gender reveal party.
Source: @Netflix/YouTube

Taylor Parker faked her pregnancy for months by wearing a fake baby bump and staged a gender reveal party.

The body-cam footage has drawn renewed attention following Netflix's true crime documentary Maternal Instinct, which introduced Parker's case to a wider audience.

Netflix's documentary has sparked fresh online discussions, with many viewers revisiting the investigation and Parker's arrest.

Taylor Parker Faked Her Pregnancy for Months

Image of authorities alleged Parker deceived then-boyfriend Wade Griffin into believing they were expecting a child together.
Source: @Netflix/YouTube

Authorities alleged Parker deceived then-boyfriend Wade Griffin into believing they were expecting a child together.

Parker spent months creating the illusion that she was expecting a baby with her then-boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Prosecutors alleged the pregnancy was fabricated.

Parker had undergone a hysterectomy and was unable to have children, but she never told Griffin.

Instead, prosecutors said she carefully maintained the deception by wearing a fake pregnancy belly, buying baby clothes, baby supplies, and even convincing a friend to host a gender reveal party.

According to investigators, that deception led to the attack on Hancock.

Parker was found guilty of capital murder in 2022 and sentenced to death. She remains the youngest woman on Texas' death row.

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