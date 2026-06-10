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'Humble' Taylor Swift Acted 'Submissive' Toward Tom Hanks as Singer Was Left 'Starstruck' at 'Toy Story 5' Premiere, Body Language Expert Claims

Photo of Taylor Swift and Tom Hanks
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift appeared laid-back and 'submissive' when she met Tom Hanks at the 'Toy Story 5' premiere.

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June 10 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift drew attention away from herself at the Toy Story 5 premiere, particularly in the presence of lead actor Tom Hanks.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the pop star, 36, showed a “dramatic change” in behavior as she attended the event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 9.

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Image of Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at the 'Toy Story 5' premiere.
Source: Pixar/Facebook

Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at the 'Toy Story 5' premiere.

“This is a very different side to Taylor. When we usually see her in the limelight, she often has her hands on her hips and her feet spread apart, which suggests she’s very much on duty and in work mode,” Stanton said as he analyzed her red carpet pose. “It was really interesting that in these shots, particularly during her interactions with Tom Hanks, she came across as a genuine fan. It’s not often we see Taylor being quite so reserved and understated. It’s definitely a different side to her and one that shows real humility.”

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Image of Taylor Swift stayed 'humble' at the 'Toy Story 5' premiere.
Source: Pixar/Facebook

Taylor Swift stayed 'humble' at the 'Toy Story 5' premiere.

Stanton noticed that in one instance, Swift posed with her hands behind her back and her ankles crossed.

“While hands behind the back can be seen as a slightly authoritative posture, in this instance she comes across as quietly confident and almost as though she’s trying to make herself appear smaller in front of the camera,” he analyzed. “It’s clear she’s making a conscious effort to keep a low profile at the event. The fact she has crossed her ankles and placed her arms behind her back suggests she doesn’t want to take the spotlight away from anyone else. It’s almost as if she’s downplaying her attendance and avoiding drawing attention to herself on the night.”

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Taylor Swift Was 'Starstruck' in the Presence of Tom Hanks

Image of Taylor Swift asked Tom Hanks to sign a 'Toy Story' VHS tape.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift asked Tom Hanks to sign a 'Toy Story' VHS tape.

When the singer posed with Hanks, 69, who is the original voice of cowboy Woody, she stepped back and allowed him to take the spotlight.

“Analyzing the footage of her and Tom Hanks in detail, again this shows Taylor as being a humble person who doesn’t believe it’s all about her. She appears slightly starstruck at times,” Stanton noted.

Indeed, the blonde beauty brought a VHS tape of the original Toy Story movie for Hanks and the original cast to sign.

“At one point, she lowers her head, which is a submissive gesture and something people often do when showing respect towards someone else. It was interesting to see how she approached the interaction,” the expert added. “We’re used to seeing her on stage looking confident and in control, but those moments of being timid and starstruck are nice to see and quite humbling from a celebrity of her stature.”

Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' Premiere Performance Was 'Subtle'

Image of Taylor Swift wrote a song for 'Toy Story 5.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift wrote a song for 'Toy Story 5.'

Even when Swift performed a surprise rendition of her song for the movie, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” with original composer Randy Newman, she appeared calm and laid-back on stage.

“It wasn’t as loud a performance as usual. It was much more subtle,” said Stanton. “I didn’t sense any nervousness from her at all, but her body language was extremely passive, which could be a way of her toning things down for the occasion.”

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