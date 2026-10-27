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Taylor Swift Jokes She and Brad Paisley Were 'Estranged' After Hilarious Tour Bus Prank Went Wrong

Split of Taylor Swift; Brad Paisley.
Source: WENN.COM / MEGA; DR2 / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA

Taylor Swift joked she and Brad Paisley have been 'estranged' for years.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:41 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift joked she and Brad Paisley have been estranged since 2007 after a hilarious tour bus prank went wrong.

The "Love Story" singer shared the tale while being inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 26, after Paisley introduced her.

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Taylor Swift Jokes She and Brad Paisley Have Been 'Estranged' Since 2007

Photo of Taylor Swift on stage with Brad Paisley and other country stars in 2013.
Source: JE1 / WENN.COM / MEGA

Taylor Swift on stage with Brad Paisley and other country stars in 2013.

"Brad Paisley, thank you so much for that induction," Swift told the audience, as seen in social media footage, as the "Whiskey Lullaby" singer stood in the background.

"I'm really surprised to see you here actually, because we've been estranged since 2007," Swift, 36, joked. "I think you know why."

She recalled, "He took a tour prank too far, filled my entire tour bus with live crickets. Thousands of them. For months I couldn't sleep. Just chirp. Chirp, chirp. Chirp. All night. I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem. It was a dark time. But you know what, you did such an amazing job with that introduction, I think we can let bygones be bygones. Yeah, I think we're good now."

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Taylor Swift Was Inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Photo of Taylor Swift is the youngest songwriter to receive the honor.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Taylor Swift is the youngest songwriter to receive the honor.

Swift's induction, which was announced over the summer, has made her the youngest-ever songwriter to receive that honor.

After the announcement, the singer said in a statement, "From the time I started writing songs as a child, I fixated on Nashville as the perfect place to be. I wanted to learn with and from the best and get to immerse myself in a community of storytellers, and thankfully Nashville turned out to be exactly what I’d dreamed of."

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Taylor Swift and Brad Paisley's 2007 Tour

Photo of Taylor Swift opened for Brad Paisley in 2007.
Source: JE1 / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA

Taylor Swift opened for Brad Paisley in 2007.

Back in 2007, Swift's debut self-titled album went platinum, and she opened for the "She's Everything" crooner on his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour.

At the time, the singer was specifically a country artist. She also toured with country legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

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Source: @BRADPAISLEY/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift and Brad Paisley's Enduring Friendship

Photo of Brad Paisley attended Taylor Swift's July wedding.
Source: @KIMBERLYWILLIAMSPAISLEY/INSTAGRAM

Brad Paisley attended Taylor Swift's July wedding.

Despite Swift's joke, she and Paisley have remained close since they first toured together.

Not only did the "Remind Me" singer and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, attend the pop star's July wedding to Travis Kelce, but they also chose their charity, The Store, as one of the causes they donated to ahead of their nuptials.

"On the eve of the wedding of Tay and Trav, this is really an amazing thing to think about, the gift that they gave The Store," Brad said on Instagram on July 3. "We just wanted to take a second and say, it's transformative. It will feed so many families, and what a way to start a marriage. I'm very excited."

The Store is a physical supermarket in Nashville where families in need can shop for free.

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