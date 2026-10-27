Taylor Swift Jokes She and Brad Paisley Were 'Estranged' After Hilarious Tour Bus Prank Went Wrong

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Taylor Swift joked she and Brad Paisley have been estranged since 2007 after a hilarious tour bus prank went wrong. The "Love Story" singer shared the tale while being inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 26, after Paisley introduced her.

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Taylor Swift in a floral velvet mini at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.



Youngest inductee ever.



Joked she’s been “estranged” from Brad Paisley for 19 years.#TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/jbW3BfrY9W — Andray (@andrayofficial) October 27, 2026 Source: @andrayofficial/X

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Taylor Swift Jokes She and Brad Paisley Have Been 'Estranged' Since 2007

Source: JE1 / WENN.COM / MEGA Taylor Swift on stage with Brad Paisley and other country stars in 2013.

"Brad Paisley, thank you so much for that induction," Swift told the audience, as seen in social media footage, as the "Whiskey Lullaby" singer stood in the background. "I'm really surprised to see you here actually, because we've been estranged since 2007," Swift, 36, joked. "I think you know why." She recalled, "He took a tour prank too far, filled my entire tour bus with live crickets. Thousands of them. For months I couldn't sleep. Just chirp. Chirp, chirp. Chirp. All night. I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem. It was a dark time. But you know what, you did such an amazing job with that introduction, I think we can let bygones be bygones. Yeah, I think we're good now."

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Taylor Swift Was Inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Taylor Swift is the youngest songwriter to receive the honor.

Swift's induction, which was announced over the summer, has made her the youngest-ever songwriter to receive that honor. After the announcement, the singer said in a statement, "From the time I started writing songs as a child, I fixated on Nashville as the perfect place to be. I wanted to learn with and from the best and get to immerse myself in a community of storytellers, and thankfully Nashville turned out to be exactly what I’d dreamed of."

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Source: WSYX ABC 6/YOUTUBE

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Taylor Swift and Brad Paisley's 2007 Tour

Source: JE1 / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA Taylor Swift opened for Brad Paisley in 2007.

Back in 2007, Swift's debut self-titled album went platinum, and she opened for the "She's Everything" crooner on his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour. At the time, the singer was specifically a country artist. She also toured with country legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

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Taylor Swift and Brad Paisley's Enduring Friendship

Source: @KIMBERLYWILLIAMSPAISLEY/INSTAGRAM Brad Paisley attended Taylor Swift's July wedding.