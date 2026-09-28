Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Shout-Out to 'Ultimate Showgirl' Dolly Parton as She Accepts Award at 2026 VMAs: 'Her Storytelling Was So Vivid'

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Taylor Swift sweetly honored Dolly Parton as she accepted the Video of the Year award for "The Fate of Ophelia" from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, at the 2026 VMAs on Sunday night, September 27. The "Patient Zero" singer started by gushing over anyone who helped with the video.

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Taylor Swift Thanked Her Video Team

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS Taylor Swift thanked her video team and fans.

"Thank you so much for giving this award to this video, because I'm so proud of it," she said. "To the fans, thank you for voting on it." She went on to thank her team who worked on the video: choreographer Mandy Moore, production designer Ethan Tobman, editor Chancler Haynes and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto.

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Taylor Swift Dedicated Her Award to Dolly Parton

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS Taylor Swift dedicated her award to Dolly Parton.

Swift then emotionally dedicated her trophy to the late icon, who died in August. "Lastly but most importantly, I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person without whom... just this wouldn't be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl Dolly Parton," she said. The star paused her speech for drawn-out moments as the crowd loudly cheered. "Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich, it was like — listening to her songs, it's like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life. Every single time you hear what she has written," Swift gushed. "And she — man, she handled this thing with such grace and joy and love and gratitude for the fact that she got to be this. And everything that happened in her life for her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans. I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them." The singer concluded, "I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time."

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Source: MTV/YOUTUBE

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Kacey Musgraves Also Honored Dolly Parton at the Event

Source: MATTHEW TAPLINGER/CBS ©2026 CBS BROADCASTING, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Dolly Parton at the VMAs.

Dolly Parton was very much on everyone's mind at the VMAs, but never more than when Kacey Musgraves led a tribute to the "Jolene" singer. Vintage footage of Parton making some of her signature jokes on stage before singing "I Will Always Love You" played on screen, with Musgraves singing along with her.

Dolly Parton's Passing

Source: MATTHEW TAPLINGER/CBS ©2026 CBS BROADCASTING, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Dolly Parton passed away last month.