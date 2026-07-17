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Taylor Swift Fans Accuse 'Messy' Sydney Sweeney of Using Singer's Lyrics for Underwear Design: 'Very Twisted'

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Fans were divided on whether Sydney Sweeney purposely used a Taylor Swift lyric in the latest collection to her lingerie line.

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July 17 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift fans wasted no time accusing Sydney Sweeney of using the singer's lyrics on underwear from her new lingerie line.

The drama ignited on Thursday, July 16, after the Euphoria actress, 28, celebrated the launch of her new "Small Town Girl" collection in a photo shared to her Instagram Stories.

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'But Daddy I Love Him'

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Photo of Sydney Sweeney unveiled her latest collection on social media.
Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney unveiled her latest collection on social media.

"Panty packs with some of my lil sayings hehehe," she captioned the post before revealing the quote, "But daddy I love him."

Swifties quickly connected the phrase to Swift's 2024 song "But Daddy I Love Him," accusing Sweeney of copying the singer's lyrics for her lingerie line.

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Sydney Sweeney Was Called 'Messy' for the Underwear's Phrase

Photo of Fans claimed Sydney Sweeney was being 'messy' for using 'but daddy I love him' as a phrase part of her lingerie line.
Source: MEGA

Fans claimed Sydney Sweeney was being 'messy' for using 'but daddy I love him' as a phrase part of her lingerie line.

"Sydney Sweeney, girlfriend to Scooter Braun, has a Taylor Swift lyric on a pair of panties that her brand is selling: 'but daddy I love him.' And then she says it is one of her little sayings? Messy girl," one user wrote via X, alongside a screenshot of Sweeney's Instagram post.

Braun, 45, famously purchased Swift's six-album catalog in 2019 for a reported $300 million, prompting the singer, 36, to re-record some of the albums and release them as "Taylor's Version." The blonde beauty claimed Braun didn't give her the opportunity to purchase her master recordings for a lump sum, leading her to slam him in a public letter.

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Fans Were Divided on Whether Sydney Sweeney Purposely Used Taylor Swift's Lyric

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun reportedly met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June 2025 wedding.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun reportedly met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June 2025 wedding.

Social media was split, as many highlighted that the lyrics were already a famous line from Disney's 1989 movie, The Little Mermaid.

"Probably on purpose to get some media attention, even though it’s not owned by Taylor she just wants to ignite something since everyone forgot she exists," one critic penned, while a second wrote, "That lyric is super provocative given her connection to Scooter Braun."

"The Little Mermaid is her 'plausible deniability' but she knew exactly what people would draw connections to," another person pointed out. "Specifically posting this pair was just bait for swifties. She's using us as marketing. People will buy them out of spite when they see swifties in an uproar over it."

Scooter Braun Wishes Taylor Swift 'the Best'

Photo of Scooter Braun claimed he's only met Taylor Swift three times.
Source: MEGA

Scooter Braun claimed he's only met Taylor Swift three times.

Though Swift and Sweeney are not believed to be feuding, the White Lotus star's relationship has drawn attention due to his years-long dispute with the "Blank Space" singer.

Braun spoke about the rift in a rare interview in May, explaining he's doesn't know her and had only met Swift three times in his life.

“I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life ... She told me she had the utmost respect for me. I told her I had the most respect for her," he told Variety at the time. "You don’t spend $300 million buying a label that she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity to work with her. I will never truly understand that situation. To this day, I wish her nothing but the best."

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