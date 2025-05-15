Taylor Swift House Drama: Human Remains Found Near Singer’s Rhode Island Beachfront Mansion in Shocking Discovery
Authorities in Westerly, R.I., are investigating the discovery of what appears to be human remains just a stone's throw away from pop superstar Taylor Swift’s beachfront residence, known affectionately as Holiday House.
According to reports from local news outlet WJAR, police responded to a disturbing call on Wednesday, May 14, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a human leg bone, sending shockwaves through the community.
“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” Westerly resident Taylor Day told outlets. “I would never expect anything like that — especially not in Watch Hill.” The presence of law enforcement, including multiple police cruisers and a medical examiner, added to the unease.
“It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly,” Day noted. While the police have stated that there is no suspicion of foul play at this stage, some residents, including Day, have expressed skepticism.
“I would definitely disagree with that,” she insisted. “I think finding a leg is very suspicious.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Westerly Police Department’s Detective Division is currently leading the investigation into the remains.
Efforts are ongoing to determine the identity of the bones, although the timeline for results is yet unknown.
Day shared her heightened awareness of her surroundings, saying, “My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around. I’m more aware of my surroundings. I don’t go [to] places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone. Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant.”
As the investigation unfolds, Swift's representatives have yet to comment of the discovery.
Swift purchased her Rhode Island home for a staggering $17 million in 2013, making it a staple in celebrity news circuits, especially given her famously exclusive Fourth of July parties attended by an A-list gathering of friends, including Selena Gomez and the Haim Sisters.
Just last July, Swift shared images from her holiday gathering, captioning them, “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎.”
The pop star has even immortalized Holiday House in her music. The song “The Last Great American Dynasty” from her 2020 album, Folklore, recounts the property's storied past under the ownership of composer Rebekah Harkness.
In a haunting verse, Swift sings, “Fifty years is a long time / Holiday House sat quietly on that beach.”