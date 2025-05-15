Taylor Swift House Drama: Human Remains Found Near Singer’s Rhode Island Beachfront Mansion in Shocking Discovery

According to reports from local news outlet WJAR, police responded to a disturbing call on Wednesday, May 14, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a human leg bone, sending shockwaves through the community.

“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” Westerly resident Taylor Day told outlets. “I would never expect anything like that — especially not in Watch Hill.” The presence of law enforcement, including multiple police cruisers and a medical examiner, added to the unease.

“It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly,” Day noted. While the police have stated that there is no suspicion of foul play at this stage, some residents, including Day, have expressed skepticism.

“I would definitely disagree with that,” she insisted. “I think finding a leg is very suspicious.”