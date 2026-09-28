Taylor Swift and Madonna Share Sweet Hug at the 2026 VMAs: Watch
Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Madonna shared a sweet hug at the VMAs, showing that they're definitely fans of each other.
The touching moment happened at the 2026 awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, September 27, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.
Taylor Swift and Madonna Shared a Sweet Hug
The two popstars were seen embracing in a clip posted by a fan account on X. In the video, they could be seen hugging to greet each other amid the event bustle, then stopping to have a catch-up conversation (oh, to be a fly on that wall).
At this point, event photographers spotted a golden opportunity and asked the two celebs to pose for pictures together.
Both Madonna and Taylor Swift Won Big at the VMAs
It was a really big night for both musicians.
Madonna stunned fans when she took home a whopping seven awards on the night, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography, Best Long Form Video and Best Album.
Meanwhile, Swift went home with the VMAs for Video of the Year and Best Direction.
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Madonna Performed With Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter at the VMAs
Making the evening even more memorable was Madonna's performance.
As seen in a video posted by Entertainment Tonight, the star performed with Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, Sombr and more as part of the opening act.
While accepting the award for Best Dance, the star invited Charli and Troye Sivan onstage with her after they presented her with the honor.
Taylor Swift Became the Artist With the Most VMAs in History
While Madonna was the undeniable winner of the night with her seven wins, Swift made waves too. The "Love Story" singer may have only gone home with two trophies, but those were enough to make her the single most-awarded artist in VMA history, as reported by LBC.
Swift has 33 VMAs to her name, which she began collecting circa 2009 (incidentally also the night Kanye West famously told her, "Imma let you finish").
Beyoncé has won 30 VMAs over the course of her career, while Madonna now has 27. Lady Gaga also owns an impressive number of Moon Persons, coming in at a total of 22.