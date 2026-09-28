Taylor Swift and Madonna Share Sweet Hug at the 2026 VMAs: Watch

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Taylor Swift and Madonna shared a sweet hug at the VMAs, showing that they're definitely fans of each other. The touching moment happened at the 2026 awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, September 27, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

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Taylor Swift and Madonna Shared a Sweet Hug

Source: CHRISTOPHER POLK/CBS Taylor Swift and Madonna had a sweet interaction.

The two popstars were seen embracing in a clip posted by a fan account on X. In the video, they could be seen hugging to greet each other amid the event bustle, then stopping to have a catch-up conversation (oh, to be a fly on that wall). At this point, event photographers spotted a golden opportunity and asked the two celebs to pose for pictures together.

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TAYLOR AND MADONNApic.twitter.com/dzBeAJOyFF — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 28, 2026 Source: @THESWIFTSOCIETY/X

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Both Madonna and Taylor Swift Won Big at the VMAs

Source: CHRISTOPHER POLK/CBS ©2026 CBS BROADCASTING, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Taylor Swift received two awards on the night.

It was a really big night for both musicians. Madonna stunned fans when she took home a whopping seven awards on the night, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography, Best Long Form Video and Best Album. Meanwhile, Swift went home with the VMAs for Video of the Year and Best Direction.

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Madonna Performed With Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter at the VMAs

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS ©2026 CBS BROADCASTING, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Madonna performed with Sabrina Carpenter.

Making the evening even more memorable was Madonna's performance. As seen in a video posted by Entertainment Tonight, the star performed with Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, Sombr and more as part of the opening act. While accepting the award for Best Dance, the star invited Charli and Troye Sivan onstage with her after they presented her with the honor.

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Source: MTV/YOUTUBE

Taylor Swift Became the Artist With the Most VMAs in History

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS Taylor Swift officially became the most-awarded artist in VMA history.